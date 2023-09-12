Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pulitzer officials expand eligibility in arts categories; some non-U.S. citizens can now compete

Sep 12, 2023, 10:31 AM

FILE - Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University on May 28, 2019, in New York. ...

FILE - Signage for The Pulitzer Prizes appear at Columbia University on May 28, 2019, in New York. The Pulitzer Prize Board has revised its longtime rules on eligibility for many of its arts awards, and will now allow those not born in the U.S. and other non-citizens to compete. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prize Board has revised its longtime rules on eligibility for many of its arts awards and will now allow those not born in the U.S. and other non-citizens to compete.

The board announced Tuesday that permanent residents and those who have made the U.S. their longtime primary home will be eligible in the categories for books, drama and music. The changes go into effect for the 2025 awards cycle, which begins next spring.

“The Board is enthusiastic about ensuring that the Prizes are inclusive and accessible to those producing distinguished work in Books, Drama and Music,” board-co-chairs Prof. Tommie Shelby and Neil Brown said in a statement. “This expansion of eligibility is an appropriate update of our rules and compatible with the goals Joseph Pulitzer had in establishing these awards.”

Last August, hundreds of writers endorsed an open letter calling for the Pulitzer board to permit non-U.S. citizens to compete. Signers included Sandra Cisneros, Brit Bennett, Dave Eggers and Pulitzer winners Andrew Sean Greer and Diane Seuss.

Joseph Pulitzer founded the prizes in 1917 with a mission to honor “American” journalism and literature. Journalism prize judges already accept nominees of other nationalities, as long as the work was published in the U.S., a requirement which also applies to the arts categories.

The new rules actually tighten eligibility for the history award, which previously could be written by authors of any nationality. “For the sake of consistency,” the board decided, history will now have the same guidelines as those for books, dramas and music.

National News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. ...

Associated Press

What’s ahead now that Republicans are opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he is launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, yielding to mounting pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies in what’s shaping up as an election-year clash between Congress and the White House. In a statement Tuesday, McCarthy said the House investigations into the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, left, and his wife first lady Bea Romer talk to reporters after a s...

Associated Press

Bea Romer, Colorado first lady who championed state-funded preschool, dies at 93

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado first lady Bea Romer, who helped establish public funding for preschool to help the state’s neediest children in the 1980s, has died. She was 93. Romer, the wife of former Democratic Gov. Roy Romer, championed early-childhood education nationwide throughout her life. She died in her daughter’s Colorado home on Sunday […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of activists and Indigenous leaders rallied outside the White House on Tuesday in support of Leonard Peltier on the imprisoned activist’s 79th birthday, holding signs and chanting slogans urging President Joe Biden to grant clemency to the Native American leader. Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two […]

11 hours ago

This photo, taken by Debra Dauphinais while diving with her husband off of Jamestown, RI, shows a b...

Associated Press

A Connecticut couple rescues a baby shark caught in a work glove

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut couple’s scuba diving trip in Rhode Island on Monday turned into a mission to rescue a baby shark. Deb and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown, Rhode Island, when Deb Dauphinais spotted the 16-inch (41-centimeter) juvenile shark with its head stuck inside […]

11 hours ago

Mark Abramson, owner of Los Ranchos Gun Shop, on the edge of Albuquerque, N.M., city limits, talks ...

Associated Press

Gun-rights advocates protest New Mexico governor’s order suspending right to bear arms in public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Customers filed in and out of Mark Abramson’s gun shop on the outskirts of Albuquerque as outrage grew over the governor’s order to suspend the right to carry firearms to address what she said is an epidemic of gun violence. Abramson agreed that a debate is long overdue on how to […]

11 hours ago

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference at N...

Associated Press

NTSB finds problem with Alaska Airlines plane with broken landing gear

Investigators say a pin broke inside the left landing gear of an Alaska Airlines jet was responsible after landing a flight from Seattle to California

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Pulitzer officials expand eligibility in arts categories; some non-U.S. citizens can now compete