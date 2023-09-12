Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Defense Department awards $20.6 million to proposed nickel mines in Minnesota and Michigan

Sep 12, 2023, 11:18 AM

FILE - Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the T...

FILE - Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the Talon Metals Corporation drilling site, June 7, 2023, near Tamarack, Minn. The Department of Defense on Tuesday, Sept. 12, awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. (Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ben Hovland/Minnesota Public Radio via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Defense on Tuesday awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals.

The defense funds will support prospecting work in Michigan and Minnesota, and follow a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy last year to help build Talon Metals’ ore processing plant in North Dakota. The federal support stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s efforts to block two other copper-nickel mining projects in Minnesota.

Nickel is an essential component of high-temperature alloys used in aerospace, as well as stainless steel and lithium-ion batteries, the Eagle Mine on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which is slated to close around 2026 unless it secures more ore. Talon hopes to make its proposed mine near Tamarack in northeastern Minnesota the second.

“This award exemplifies the DoD’s commitment to strengthening the resilience of critical supply chains and lessening our reliance on foreign sources of vital minerals,” Anthony Di Stasio, director of the Pentagon program, said in the statement.

Talon said it will contribute $21.8 million in matching funds over about a three-year period — and use the money to buy more equipment and hire more employees to accelerate its efforts to find more high-grade nickel deposits, primarily in Michigan. Last month, Talon announced that it is acquiring the mineral rights formerly owned by Ford Motor Co. to approximately 400,000 acres (162,000 hectares) near the Eagle Mine and its processing facility.

“This funding makes clear that domestic supply of nickel is a national security priority,” Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon, said in a statement. “Congress and the Biden Administration have created powerful new tools to build-up domestic supply of critical minerals required for clean energy systems and national defense.”

The Defense Department on Tuesday also announced a Kings Mountain lithium mine in North Carolina. In another recent administration move, the Department of Energy said last week it was promote domestic production of critical minerals needed for the transition to cleaner energy.

Talon’s proposed underground mine in Aitkin County of Minnesota, which has a contact to supply electric carmaker Tesla, is in the early stages of environmental review. The project is a joint venture with the Anglo-Australian company Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest metals and mining corporation.

The mine got a boost when the Department of Energy agreed to help fund its proposed ore processing plant in Mercer County of western North Dakota. But the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and other tribal and environmental groups have expressed concerns about the potential negative impacts to lakes, streams and wetlands that support important stands of wild rice and other resources near the mine site, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Minneapolis.

While the Biden administration has so far backed the Talon project, it is trying to kill another proposed mine in northeastern Minnesota, the Twin Metals copper-nickel mine near Ely, which is just upstream from the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness. A federal judge last week dismissed a company lawsuit that sought to regain the critical mineral rights leases that the Biden administration cancelled. And the federal government in June raised a new obstacle to the long-delayed NewRange Copper Nickel mine near Babbitt, formerly known as PolyMet, when the Army Corps of Engineers revoked a crucial water quality permit.

National News

Associated Press

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her found dead near stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, of Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt unveiled a proposal on Tuesday for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters. The plan released released by city officials calls for the continuation of a 1% sales tax for […]

15 hours ago

FILE -DePaul University's new men's basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield, right, holds a jersey ...

Associated Press

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced Tuesday. A longtime college athletics administrator, Peevy was hired in August 2020. The extension comes after the school recently announced plans for an on-campus basketball practice facility that it hopes will lift its long […]

15 hours ago

FILE - U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate smiles, Aug. 19, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. On Tuesday, Sept....

Associated Press

Mississippi school district named in desegregation lawsuit is allowed to shed federal supervision

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A majority-Black Mississippi school district received a judge’s approval Tuesday to shed federal supervision in a decades-old desegregation lawsuit that included a 2013 order to move away from harsh discipline that disproportionately affected Black students. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate praised the Meridian Public School District for reducing the number of […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP to pursue nonpartisan redistricting to avoid having state justices toss maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, in a surprise move on Tuesday, reversed their long-held position and proposed a nonpartisan redistricting plan they want to enact ahead of the 2024 election to preempt the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from tossing the current GOP-drawn maps. The move comes as Wisconsin justices are considering two Democratic-backed […]

15 hours ago

Aaron Siri, a managing partner at a New York law firm that has done millions of dollars in legal wo...

Associated Press

Vaccine skeptics dominate South Carolina pandemic preparation meeting as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A meeting Tuesday of South Carolina lawmakers considering how to best counter future pandemics was dominated by vaccine skeptics pushing concerns about COVID-19 immunizations that are unaccepted by the greater medical community. Members of the all-Republican panel seeking more independence from federal health regulators were receptive to speakers who sewed doubt […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Defense Department awards $20.6 million to proposed nickel mines in Minnesota and Michigan