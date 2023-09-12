Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Second Wisconsin Republican announces bid to take on Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Sep 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A second Republican with little name recognition is entering the U.S. Senate race to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, whose 2024 push for reelection is expected to be one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the nation.

Trempealeau County Board Supervisor Stacey Klein filed to run on Tuesday and said she would make a formal announcement on Saturday. Klein, who has three siblings in the military, said she “always had a desire to serve in a big way.”

“We know it’s going to be a big effort,” Klein said in a telephone interview. “Definitely not being naive about that.”

Klein, 41, grew up on a dairy farm in western Wisconsin and works as a financial adviser. She was elected to the Trempealeau County Board in April 2022.

Klein joins Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, as the only announced Republican candidates. Baldwin, who won by more than 10 percentage points in 2018, is seeking a third term as Democrats seek to retain control of the narrowly divided Senate.

Several other higher-profile Republicans have decided against taking on Baldwin next year. U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany have both opted against a run. Other Republicans considering getting in the race include Madison businessman and 2012 Senate candidate Eric Hovde, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Klein said she had a 72-county strategy for winning and was scheduling meetings with large donors.

“I won’t be able to self-fund,” she told The Associated Press. “I know that’s another reason I was approached. Some feel that they’re ready for somebody that’s more relatable to them and their finances.”

National News

Associated Press

With thousands of child care programs at risk of closing, Democrats press for more money

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are pushing for a new round of money to keep the nation’s child care industry afloat, saying thousands of programs are at risk of closing when federal pandemic relief runs out this month. Legislation being introduced in both chambers on Wednesday would provide $16 billion a year over the […]

12 hours ago

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands between his attorneys Tony Buzbee, front, a...

Associated Press

How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — How much does an extramarital affair matter to whether Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton keeps his job? An answer may arrive soon. The question hangs over the Republican’s impeachment trial as it approaches the final stretch of testimony before a jury of state senators decides whether Paxton should be removed from […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, before an NFL football ga...

Associated Press

Missouri’s pro sports teams push to get legal sports gambling on 2024 ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A coalition of Missouri’s professional sports teams is backing a new effort to legalize sports betting that could put the issues to voters on the 2024 ballot. After missing out on millions of dollars in betting revenues over the past several years, the sports teams decided they are done waiting […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Driller Helper Chris Palmer, right, attaches a core sampling tube to a drilling rig at the T...

Associated Press

Defense Department awards $20.6 million to proposed nickel mines in Minnesota and Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Department of Defense on Tuesday awarded $20.6 million to developers of the proposed Talon nickel mine in Minnesota under a program to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals. The defense funds will support prospecting work in Michigan and Minnesota, and follow a $114 million grant by the Department of Energy […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are now also facing federal charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Five former Memphis police officers were charged Tuesday with federal civil rights violations in the beating death of Tyre Nichols as they continue to fight second-degree murder charges in state courts arising from the killing. Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith were indicted in U.S. District […]

12 hours ago

FILE - A number of 5-mg pills of Oxycodone are displayed on June 17, 2019. Data released Tuesday, S...

Associated Press

Prescription opioid shipments declined sharply even as fatal overdoses increased, new data shows

The number of prescription opioid pills shipped in the U.S. in the second half of the 2010s decreased sharply even as a nationwide overdose crisis continued to deepen, according to data released Tuesday. The decline in painkiller prescriptions — finally dropping below the quantities sold in the mid-2000s when the overdose epidemic accelerated — happened […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Second Wisconsin Republican announces bid to take on Sen. Tammy Baldwin