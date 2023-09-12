Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Defense attorney for BTK serial killer says his client isn’t involved in teen’s disappearance

Sep 12, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — The defense attorney for the BTK serial killer insisted Tuesday that his client was not involved in the 1976 disappearance of an Oklahoma teenager, even as the dispute between the sheriff and prosecutor over the investigation intensified.

Defense attorney Rob Ridenour said in a statement disputing Dennis Rader’s involvement in Cynthia Kinney’s disappearance that his client has already confessed to his crimes. He said Rader was already interviewed by the sheriff’s department about Kinney, a cheerleader from the northern Oklahoma city of Pawhuska, who was last seen at a laundromat.

Rader, now 78, killed from 1974 to 1991, giving himself the nickname BTK — for “bind, torture and kill.” He played a cat and mouse game with investigators and reporters for decades before he was caught in 2005. He is serving 10 life terms in the neighboring state of Kansas, one for each of the victims he confessed to killing.

Ridenour released the statement one day after Osage County, Oklahoma, District Attorney Mike Fisher raised questions about how Sheriff Eddie Virden was handling the investigation.

Osage County sheriff’s officials, including Undersheriff Gary Upton, have recently called Rader a “prime suspect” in Kinney’s disappearance and the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri.

In August, the sheriff’s office also released information from Rader’s journal entry in which he used the phrase “PJ-Bad Wash Day.” The entry said laundry mats were a “good place to watch victims and dream.”

A bank was installing new alarms across the street from the laundromat where Kinney was last seen, Virden has said. Rader was a regional installer for security system company ADT at the time, but Virden wasn’t able to confirm that Rader installed the bank’s systems.

But Fisher said he hadn’t seen anything “that at this point arises to the level of even reasonable suspicion” and called his relationship with the sheriff “broken.” He added that he asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a formal investigation into Kinney’s disappearance because of the public interest in the revived cold case.

Virden said at a news conference Tuesday that he was “absolutely furious,” following up on a news release Monday in which his office accused Fisher of attempting to “derail the investigation” by contacting the prison where Rader was held in an attempt to halt further interviews.

The sheriff’s office said a task force has been created to help with the investigation.

National News

Associated Press

Former New York City police commissioner Howard Safir dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Safir, the former New York City police commissioner whose four-year tenure in the late 1990s included sharp declines in the city’s murder tolls but also some of its most notorious episodes of police killings of Black men, has died. Safir’s son told The New York Times his father had died […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., su...

Associated Press

Video shows white sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York fatally shooting 2 Black teens in fleeing car

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general released video Tuesday of a county sheriff’s deputy fatally shooting two Black teenagers in a fleeing car, raising questions about whether the officer needed to use deadly force to avoid being run over. Attorney General Letitia James released the video as part of her office’s investigation into […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden plan would overhaul 151-year-old mining law, make companies pay royalties for copper and gold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract. A to boost domestic mining for minerals needed for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to probation after wife recorded fight that ended with her found dead near stadium

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A newlywed prison guard was sentenced Tuesday to probation after his wife recorded a fight that ended with her being found dead at the bottom of a parking garage near the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. Bradley Jenkins, of Taylorville, of Illinois, was initially charged with third-degree felony domestic […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt unveiled a proposal Tuesday for a new $900 million downtown arena that would keep the NBA’s Thunder in the city through at least 2050 if approved by voters. The plan released released by city officials calls for the continuation of a 1% sales tax for six […]

16 hours ago

FILE -DePaul University's new men's basketball head coach Tony Stubblefield, right, holds a jersey ...

Associated Press

DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced Tuesday. A longtime college athletics administrator, Peevy was hired in August 2020. The extension comes after the school recently announced plans for an on-campus basketball practice facility that it hopes will lift its long […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Defense attorney for BTK serial killer says his client isn’t involved in teen’s disappearance