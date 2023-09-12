Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prosecutors in Georgia election case continue to insist Trump and 18 others should be tried together

Sep 12, 2023, 4:50 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. A judge on Friday, Sept. 8, is expected to release the full report compiled by a special grand jury that helped an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted Trump and 18 others. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors who have accused former President Donald Trump and 18 others of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia maintain that all of the defendants should be tried together, citing efficiency and fairness.

The case was brought under the state’s anti-racketeering law, meaning the same witnesses and evidence will be used in any trial, they wrote in a brief they said was filed Tuesday. Holding several lengthy trials instead would “create an enormous strain on the judicial resources” of the county superior court and would randomly favor the defendants tried later, who would have the advantage of seeing the state’s evidence and arguments ahead of time, prosecutors wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said last month in announcing the charges that she wanted to try all 19 defendants together. Two of the people charged have filed speedy trial demands, and Judge Scott McAfee set their trial for Oct. 23. At a hearing last week, he said it seemed “a bit unrealistic” to imagine that all of the defendants could be tried that soon and asked Willis’ team for a brief explaining why they felt that was necessary.

Lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell are the two who have filed speedy trial demands. They also requested to be tried separately from each other, but McAfee denied that request. Chesebro is accused of working on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors. Powell is accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County.

Most of the other defendants have filed motions to be tried alone or in smaller groups, but prosecutors noted that those defendants have not waived their rights to file their own speedy trial demands. The deadline for that is Nov. 5 and if such demands were filed it would trigger one or more trials starting within the following two months, with the trial for Chesebro and Powell still underway. That could lead to multiple trials in the high-profile case happening simultaneously, creating security issues and “unavoidable burdens” on witnesses and victims, prosecutors argued.

Requiring defendants to waive their speedy trial right as a condition to separate their case “would prevent the logistical quagmire described above, the inevitable harm to victims and witnesses, and the risk of gamesmanship,” prosecutors wrote. Additionally, they argued, defendants who say they want to be tried separately because they won’t be ready by Oct. 23 should have to inform the court when they expect to be ready for trial.

Five of the defendants are seeking to move their cases to federal court, and lawyers for Trump have said he may do the same. McAfee expressed concern last week about proceeding to trial in the state court while those attempts are ongoing because the federal law that allows federal officials to move state charges to federal court in some cases says “a judgment of conviction shall not be entered” unless the case is first sent back to state court. But prosecutors noted that the law explicitly allows a case to continue to move forward in a state court while the question of moving a case to federal court is pending.

Federal Judge Steve Jones last week rejected the attempt by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to move his case to federal court and sent it back to state court, but Meadows is appealing that ruling. The four others who have already filed notice to move their cases have hearings before Jones scheduled for next week.

National News

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New York....

Associated Press

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits. The case, filed in Delaware, accuses the company of inviting defamation lawsuits through […]

20 hours ago

Arkansas Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Committee on State...

Associated Press

Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republicans in the Legislature on Tuesday backed off a widespread plan to restrict the public’s access to records about Sanders’ administration, but they said they will still seek limits on what can be released about the GOP governor’s travel and security. Republican lawmakers filed […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP mayoral primary involving Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot headed for recount

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Republican primary between the incumbent mayor of Connecticut’s smallest city and an alderman facing criminal charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of rioters appeared Tuesday to be headed for a recount. Final unofficial results showed a tight contest in the race in Derby, a city of […]

20 hours ago

FILE- The Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich., is pictured on June 24, 2010. A co...

Associated Press

Shuttered Michigan nuclear plant moves closer to reopening under power purchase agreement

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A company seeking to restart a southwestern Michigan nuclear power plant said Tuesday it has taken a major step forward with the signing of a power purchase agreement. Holtec International said a subsidiary, Palisades Energy LLC, signed the deal this week with Wolverine Power Cooperative, a not-for-profit energy provider serving […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Mosco...

Associated Press

Lawyers for jailed reporter Evan Gershkovich ask UN to urgently declare he was arbitrarily detained

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Lawyers for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich asked a United Nations body on Tuesday to urgently issue an opinion that he has been arbitrarily detained by Russia on espionage charges which are “patently false.” The request to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention says “Russia has failed to produce […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black people during traffic stops. The suit announced Monday was filed on behalf of most of the Black drivers who were pulled over in the wealthy city between August 2019 and August 2021. Out of a total of 1,088 […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Prosecutors in Georgia election case continue to insist Trump and 18 others should be tried together