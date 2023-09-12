Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers argue indicted Backpage employees sought to keep prostitution ads off the site

Sep 12, 2023, 4:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A former executive and two operations managers for classified site Backpage.com worked vigorously to keep the platform free of ads for prostitution even as strategies on how to do so constantly shifted, their attorneys said Tuesday at a federal trial in Phoenix.

Defense lawyers for Scott Spear, Andrew Padilla and Joye Vaught had their turn to make opening statements against charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering. They highlighted how all three made great efforts to work with authorities, whether it was by giving testimony, sharing key user information or taking calls in the middle of the night.

“Backpage was viewed in law enforcement as the most cooperative site,” said Bruce Feder, the attorney for former executive vice-president Spear. “They thought they were doing good. They wanted to get abusers off their site.”

Joy Bertrand described how Vaught “battled bad apples” for nine years. As the assistant operations manager, Vaught worked to keep ads that could be seen as proposing sex acts or were just “trashy” from being posted. Bertrand read from an email Vaught sent to a staff moderator in 2014 pointing out ads with several violations that had slipped through.

“She was proud of the job she had. She bragged about it,” Bertrand said. “As you see each piece of the government’s evidence, please view it with skepticism.”

Padilla’s attorney described how he rose from having an $11-per-hour job to becoming a full-time operations manager. At one point, he was helping oversee 200 site moderators out of an office in Dallas. But under Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer, the standards used to screen for potential prostitution ads were not clear, attorney David Eisenberg said.

“This system constantly evolved, which led to confusion at his job,” Eisenberg said. “Who’s the guiding light here? Not my client.”

The three are co-defendants alongside Backpage founder Michael Lacey and former chief financial officer John Brunst, whose attorneys made opening statements last month.

This is the second trial of all five on charges in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the classified site.

All five have pleaded not guilty to facilitating prostitution. Of the five, Lacey and two others have pleaded not guilty to money laundering charges.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in September 2021 when a judge concluded prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge.

Lacey founded the Phoenix New Times weekly newspaper with James Larkin, who was charged in the case and died by suicide in July. Lacey and Larkin held ownership interests in other weeklies such as The Village Voice and ultimately sold their newspapers in 2013. But they held onto Backpage, which authorities say generated $500 million in prostitution-related revenue from its inception in 2004 until 2018, when it was shut down by the government.

The site’s marketing director has pleaded guilty to conspiring to facilitate prostitution and acknowledged he participated in a scheme to give free ads to prostitutes to win over their business. Ferrer pleaded guilty to a separate federal conspiracy case in Arizona and to state money laundering charges in California.

Prosecutors say Backpage’s operators ignored warnings to stop running prostitution ads, some involving children. They are accused of giving free ads to prostitutes and cultivating arrangements with others who worked in the sex trade to get them to post ads with the company.

Authorities say Backpage employees would aggregate more users by identifying prostitutes through Google searches, then call and offer them a free ad. The site also is accused of having a business arrangement in which it would place ads on another site that lets customers post reviews of their experiences with prostitutes.

Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex and used people and automated tools to try to delete such ads. They maintain the content on the site was protected by the First Amendment.

Prosecutors said the moderation efforts by the site were aimed at concealing the true nature of the ads.

Lacey also is accused of using cryptocurrency and wiring money to foreign bank accounts to launder revenues earned from the site’s ad sales after authorities say banks raised concerns that they were being used for illegal purposes.

At trial, the Backpage defendants are barred from bringing up a 2013 memo by federal prosecutors who examined the site and said at the time that they hadn’t uncovered evidence of a pattern of recklessness toward minors or admissions from key participants that the site was used for prostitution.

In the memo, prosecutors had said witnesses testified Backpage made substantial efforts to prevent criminal conduct on its site and coordinated such efforts with law enforcement agencies. The document was written five years before Lacey, Larkin and the other former Backpage operators were charged in the Arizona case.

A Government Accountability Office report released in June 2021 said the FBI’s ability to identify victims and sex traffickers had decreased significantly after Backpage was seized by the government because law enforcement was familiar with the site and Backpage was generally responsive to requests for information.

National News

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New York....

Associated Press

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits. The case, filed in Delaware, accuses the company of inviting defamation lawsuits through […]

20 hours ago

Arkansas Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Committee on State...

Associated Press

Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republicans in the Legislature on Tuesday backed off a widespread plan to restrict the public’s access to records about Sanders’ administration, but they said they will still seek limits on what can be released about the GOP governor’s travel and security. Republican lawmakers filed […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP mayoral primary involving Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot headed for recount

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Republican primary between the incumbent mayor of Connecticut’s smallest city and an alderman facing criminal charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of rioters appeared Tuesday to be headed for a recount. Final unofficial results showed a tight contest in the race in Derby, a city of […]

20 hours ago

FILE- The Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich., is pictured on June 24, 2010. A co...

Associated Press

Shuttered Michigan nuclear plant moves closer to reopening under power purchase agreement

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A company seeking to restart a southwestern Michigan nuclear power plant said Tuesday it has taken a major step forward with the signing of a power purchase agreement. Holtec International said a subsidiary, Palisades Energy LLC, signed the deal this week with Wolverine Power Cooperative, a not-for-profit energy provider serving […]

20 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Mosco...

Associated Press

Lawyers for jailed reporter Evan Gershkovich ask UN to urgently declare he was arbitrarily detained

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Lawyers for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich asked a United Nations body on Tuesday to urgently issue an opinion that he has been arbitrarily detained by Russia on espionage charges which are “patently false.” The request to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention says “Russia has failed to produce […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black people during traffic stops. The suit announced Monday was filed on behalf of most of the Black drivers who were pulled over in the wealthy city between August 2019 and August 2021. Out of a total of 1,088 […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Lawyers argue indicted Backpage employees sought to keep prostitution ads off the site