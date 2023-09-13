Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists

Sep 12, 2023, 5:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling nearly 1,100 Black people during traffic stops.

The suit announced Monday was filed on behalf of most of the Black drivers who were pulled over in the wealthy city between August 2019 and August 2021.

Out of a total of 1,088 Black motorists stopped, only two were convicted of crimes, attorney Benjamin Crump said at a news conference.

About a third of all arrests made during the period involved Blacks, who make up only 1.5% of the city’s population, Crump said.

“It wasn’t to deter crime. It was to send a message to Black people that we don’t want your kind around here,” Crump said. “That is racial profiling 101!”

The city denied the allegations, saying in a statement, “The statistics presented referencing the number of convictions is a mischaracterization of the evidence in this case. In addition, the 1,088 arrests referenced includes people cited and released, not just custodial arrests.”

“The City of Beverly Hills is an international destination that always welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world,” it said. “The role of the Beverly Hills Police Department is to enforce the law, regardless of race.”

The suit seeks $500 million in damages.

Law clerk Shepherd York was was one of the people who were pulled over, for having expired license plates as he was driving to work, attorneys said.

“I spent three days in jail,” York said at the news conference. “Humiliated, scared, sad.”

His car was searched and impounded, but he was never convicted of a crime, attorneys said.

National News

Associated Press

Newsom says California will intervene in court case blocking San Francisco from clearing encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday the state will intervene in an ongoing federal court case that’s barred San Francisco from cleaning up homeless encampments until more shelter beds are available, saying the judge has gone too far and is preventing the state from solving a critical problem. “I hope this […]

21 hours ago

FILE - A person walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on April 19, 2023, in New York....

Associated Press

NYC pension funds and state of Oregon sue Fox over 2020 election coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s pension funds and the state of Oregon sued Fox Corporation on Tuesday, alleging the company harmed investors by allowing Fox News to broadcast falsehoods about the 2020 election that exposed the network to defamation lawsuits. The case, filed in Delaware, accuses the company of inviting defamation lawsuits through […]

21 hours ago

Arkansas Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Committee on State...

Associated Press

Arkansas governor seeks exemption on travel and security records, backs off other changes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republicans in the Legislature on Tuesday backed off a widespread plan to restrict the public’s access to records about Sanders’ administration, but they said they will still seek limits on what can be released about the GOP governor’s travel and security. Republican lawmakers filed […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

GOP mayoral primary involving Connecticut alderman facing charges in Jan. 6 riot headed for recount

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — A Republican primary between the incumbent mayor of Connecticut’s smallest city and an alderman facing criminal charges that he entered the U.S. Capitol with a mob of rioters appeared Tuesday to be headed for a recount. Final unofficial results showed a tight contest in the race in Derby, a city of […]

21 hours ago

FILE- The Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert, Mich., is pictured on June 24, 2010. A co...

Associated Press

Shuttered Michigan nuclear plant moves closer to reopening under power purchase agreement

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A company seeking to restart a southwestern Michigan nuclear power plant said Tuesday it has taken a major step forward with the signing of a power purchase agreement. Holtec International said a subsidiary, Palisades Energy LLC, signed the deal this week with Wolverine Power Cooperative, a not-for-profit energy provider serving […]

21 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom in Mosco...

Associated Press

Lawyers for jailed reporter Evan Gershkovich ask UN to urgently declare he was arbitrarily detained

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Lawyers for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich asked a United Nations body on Tuesday to urgently issue an opinion that he has been arbitrarily detained by Russia on espionage charges which are “patently false.” The request to the U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention says “Russia has failed to produce […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Lawsuit accuses Beverly Hills police of racially profiling Black motorists