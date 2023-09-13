Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Woman with whom Texas AG Ken Paxton is said to have had an affair expected to testify at impeachment

Sep 13, 2023, 7:33 AM | Updated: 9:44 am

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, talk with counsel during day...

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, and legal counsel Lana Myers, right, talk with counsel during day four of the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is said to have had an extramarital affair was expected to give public testimony Wednesday, setting up a dramatic moment in the Republican’s impeachment trial on charges of corruption and bribery.

The affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help Auston real estate developer Nate Paul, who was under FBI investigation and employed the woman, Laura Olson. One of the 16 articles of impeachment Paxton faces in the trial alleges that Paul’s hiring of Olson amounted to a bribe.

She was set to take the witness stand later Wednesday in the Texas Senate across from Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is attending the trial but is not allowed to vote on whether her husband should be removed from office. On Monday, Angela Paxton listened from her desk in the Senate as one of her husband’s former employees testified that the secret relationship took a toll on the office.

Olson also previously worked for another state senator who is allowed to vote in the trial, Republican Donna Campbell, underscoring the many entanglements Ken Paxton has in the building as he fights for his political life after years of alleged scandal and criminal charges.

Paxton, who is temporarily suspended from office pending the outcome of the trial, is not required to attend the proceedings. He has not appeared in the Senate since testimony began last week.

In calling Olson to testify, a bipartisan group of lawmakers leading the impeachment is making her one of the final witnesses. A verdict could be reached later this week. Olson was first called to the witness sand Wednesday morning, but Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the trial’s judge, said she could not testify until the afternoon because of procedural rules.

Former staff have testified that Paxton admitted to them that he had an affair. The three-term incumbent, who was reelected last November, has not discussed it publicly.

Olson’s testimony would be the first time the public hears her account of her relationship with Texas’ top law enforcement officer and his dealings with Paul, who was indicted in June on charges of making false statements to banks. Paul has pleaded not guilty.

After Olson’s testimony was delayed, House impeachment managers called Paxton’s former executive aide, Drew Wicker, to the witness stand.

Wicker described Paxton as a friend and said they bonded over watching football, talking about politics and “talking life.” Wicker says he met Paul three times, including once to deliver him a manila envelope and another to pick up Paxton’s phone that he had left at Paul’s house.

When Paxton began staying in an Austin hotel in 2020 while his home was being renovated, Wicker said, Paxton would call off his protective detail and have Wicker pick him up and drop him off instead. He said Paxton frequently did things and went places that were not on his schedule, including meetings with Paul, and that he saw Paxton and Olson together at the hotel.

Wicker said the cost for new countertops and cabinetry in Paxton’s kitchen came to about $20,000. He said he grew concerned when the contractor said he would “check with Nate.”

Wicker said he told Paxton that he was left with the impression that Paul was involved in the renovations of Paxton’s home.

“It felt like there might be an inappropriate relationship there,” Wicker recalled telling Paxton. He said Paxton said that was not the case.

Time in the trial is ticking down, forcing lawyers on both sides to paying increasing attention to a clock being kept by Patrick. Closing arguments are likely to begin later this week.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton at: https://apnews.com/hub/ken-paxton

