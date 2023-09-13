Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Missouri court upholds state Senate districts in the first test of revised redistricting rules

Sep 13, 2023, 9:29 AM

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jef...

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jefferson City. A Missouri judge upheld the constitutionality of the state's Senate districts in a ruling issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has upheld the constitutionality of the state’s Senate districts in a case that provided the first legal test of revised redistricting criteria approved by voters.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected claims that the Senate map unlawfully divided certain local governments into multiple Senate districts, but an attorney said Wednesday that his clients are considering an appeal.

“We are concerned that the ruling announces a new and incorrect standard that could affect redistricting for a long time,” said attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents voters who sued. “So this seems like a good candidate for a Supreme Court appeal.”

Missouri is one of about 20 states with ongoing litigation stemming from redistricting that occurred after the 2020 census. Many of those cases allege the districts put voters of minority races or political parties at a disadvantage.

In Missouri, two separate bipartisan citizen commissions are supposed to redraw state House and Senate districts after each census to account for population changes. But the Senate commission was unable to agree on a plan and the task fell to a judicial panel.

A lawsuit alleged that the judicial panel violated the state constitution by splitting the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood and Buchanan County in western Missouri into multiple districts. The suit also originally claimed the voting strength of minority residents was wrongly diluted in some St. Louis-area districts, but that claim was dropped before trial.

The case provided the first legal test of Missouri’s redistricting criteria since voters revised them in a 2018 ballot initiative and then — before those standards ever were used — revised them again in a 2020 constitutional amendment referred to the ballot by the Republican-led Legislature.

In a ruling Tuesday, Beetem said that the 2020 constitutional amendment placed a higher priority on creating compact districts than on keeping intact political subdivisions such as cities or counties.

“The evidence clearly shows that to the extent any political subdivision lines were crossed, the Judicial Commission chose districts that were more compact,” Beetem wrote.

Hatfield said he doesn’t believe the constitutional criteria make it OK to split a county into multiple districts when it could be kept whole.

The Senate districts were defended in court by Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office. Bailey spokesperson Madeline Sieren described the ruling as a “win for the people of Missouri.”

National News

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill during a...

Associated Press

Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is waiving his right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which he and 18 others are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s filing is part of the legal maneuvering as Fulton County District […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Man already charged in killing has also been indicted in a Lyft driver’s slaying

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man already charged with murder has been indicted for the killing of a Lyft driver whose car he allegedly stole in an attempt to escape, authorities announced Wednesday. An Okeechobee County grand jury this week indicted Mathew Flores with first-degree murder and armed robbery for the Jan. 30 […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, administers the House oath of office to R...

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola returns to Alaska following the death of her husband in an airplane crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s husband has died in an airplane crash, her office said in a statement Wednesday. “We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr. — ′Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him — passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Former NYC buildings commissioner surrenders in bribery investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — The former buildings commissioner under New York City Mayor Eric Adams surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to face undisclosed criminal charges related to a bribery investigation. Eric Ulrich, a longtime city official who also raised money for Adams, is expected to be arraigned in a Manhattan courtroom later in the afternoon […]

10 hours ago

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

UN envoy for Sudan resigns, warning that the conflict could be turning into ‘full-scale civil war’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Sudan who was declared unwelcome by the country’s military rulers announced his resignation Wednesday in a final speech to the U.N. Security Council. He warned that the conflict between Sudan’s two military leaders “could be morphing into a full-scale civil war.” Volker Perthes, who had continued […]

10 hours ago

New Hampshire Deputy Secretary of State Patricia Lovejoy, left, looks on as Secretary of State Davi...

Associated Press

New Hampshire secretary of state won’t block Trump from ballot in key presidential primary state

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s top election official said Wednesday he will not invoke an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on ballots in the state, which will hold the first Republican presidential primary next year. Secretary of State David Scanlan said that under state law the […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

A Missouri court upholds state Senate districts in the first test of revised redistricting rules