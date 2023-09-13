Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Manhunt underway after Tennessee homicide suspect flees into Virginia woods

Sep 13, 2023, 10:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities continued searching for a homicide suspect in a remote corner of western Virginia on Wednesday after they say he fled from police in eastern Tennessee, prompting calls for residents to lock their homes and secure their vehicles.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that Jason Dockery is a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tennessee’s Anderson County, which is northwest of Knoxville. Dockery is also wanted for violations of probation for aggravated assault in Tennessee, the statement said.

The sheriff’s office in Anderson County said in a statement that the fatal shooting occurred early Tuesday afternoon in the Heiskell area. Someone had called 911 to report that “a man had shot a woman while stopped on the side of the road,” the sheriff’s office said. The woman was later identified as Shystie Ranea Mayberry.

During the investigation, detectives began attempting to locate Dockery, while notifying surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Dockery, 44, of Knoxville, was believed to be driving a red Chevrolet Sonic.

Police began their pursuit of Dockery that afternoon in Tennessee’s Claiborne County, which is near Anderson County and borders the far western edge of Virginia.

The pursuit ended about 3 p.m. Tuesday in Ewing, Virginia, when he ran into the woods, according to the statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle was recovered by police.

Ewing is near Virginia’s Wilderness Road State Park as well as Cumberland Gap National Park, which spans the borders of Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

The search for Dockery involves several law enforcement agencies, including Virginia State Police and the National Park Service. Meanwhile, U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to a $5,000 for information that leads to Dockery’s capture.

“Officers continue to search areas of interest and respond to tips,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in Wednesday’s statement, which also urged residents in Ewing to “stay vigilant” and to “keep their doors locked and vehicles secured.”

The sheriff’s office said Dockery is considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” It asked anyone with information to call 911, the sheriff’s office at 276-346-7777 or to send an email to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

Meanwhile, authorities in Tennessee’s Anderson County are processing Dockery’s vehicle for evidence, while an autopsy is being performed on Mayberry’s body.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim, and we are grateful for the assistance of so many other agencies,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said in a statement.

