Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

U.S. district considers requests against New Mexico governor order suspending right to carry

Sep 13, 2023, 10:30 AM

Luiz Otero, centre, holds a sign with his son Elias Otero's image, who was shot and killed a couple...

Luiz Otero, centre, holds a sign with his son Elias Otero's image, who was shot and killed a couple years ago in Albuquerque, N.M., as people attend a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's recent public health order suspending the conceal and open carry of guns in and around Albuquerque for 30-days, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A U.S. district judge is considering multiple requests to put on hold an order by New Mexico’s Democratic governor that suspends the right to carry firearms in the state’s largest metropolitan area, as criticism mounts and political divides widen.

A hearing was scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Albuquerque. Gun rights groups and civil rights advocates are asking U.S. Judge David Urias to strike down Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s public health order, alleging that it infringes on civil rights afforded by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The order issued last Friday prompted a flurry of lawsuits, protests and calls for the second-term governor to step down. Top law enforcement officials in Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo have vowed not to enforce the order, and the Democratic state attorney general has said he will not defend it and has urged the governor to change course.

Lujan Grisham has remained defiant despite protests that have drawn crowds to public squares in Albuquerque over recent days.

Mothers and military veterans have been among those demonstrating, many with holstered handguns on their hips and rifles slung over their shoulder. They have voiced concerns about the ability to protect themselves from violent crime in a city that has been scarred by drive-by shootings and deadly road rage incidents.

The governor cited recent shootings around the state that left children dead, saying something needed to be done. Still, she acknowledged that criminals would ignore the order.

At a news conference Tuesday, New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce accused Lujan Grisham of “totalitarian” behavior and called her order unconstitutional.

“We need to knock this thing down and send her packing,” he said.

Even top Democrats — including New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez — have suggested that the governor’s time would have been better spent developing comprehensive legislation to tackle the issue.

New Mexico is an open carry state, so the governor’s order suspending the open and concealed carry of firearms affects anyone in Bernalillo County who can legally own a gun, with some exceptions. Just over 14,500 people in Bernalillo County had an active concealed carry license, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by the New Mexico Department of Public Safety for the 2023 fiscal year.

Statewide, including Bernalillo County, the 2023 fiscal year data showed just over 45,000 active concealed carry licenses.

State police confirmed late Tuesday that no one has been cited for violating the governor’s order.

The New Mexico Chiefs of Police Association said every law enforcement officer in the state shares Lujan Grisham’s concerns about gun violence, but the order was the wrong way to go. The association will join others in calling for a special legislative session to tackle gun violence, said the group’s head, Farmington Police Chief Steven Hebbe.

“The knee-jerk reaction to curtail the rights of every citizen rather than focusing on lawbreakers who plague our communities can’t be justified,” Hebbe said.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina on Tuesday outlined what the city has been doing to address crime, saying law enforcement and judicial officials have been meeting since 2021 to develop legislative priorities and other efforts to fix what they referred to as a “broken criminal justice system.”

The officials said many of the proposals have been watered down to the point of being ineffective and funding for vital programs and personnel has been cut.

“Albuquerque families can’t afford political debates that distract us from fighting violent crime,” Keller said. “This is a powerful moment to listen to police and behavioral health professionals to create the change we need in a special session.”

___

Associated Press writer Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Manhunt underway after Tennessee homicide suspect flees into Virginia woods

EWING, Va. (AP) — Authorities continued searching for a homicide suspect in a remote corner of western Virginia on Wednesday after they say he fled from police in eastern Tennessee, prompting calls for residents to lock their homes and secure their vehicles. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia said in a statement that Jason […]

11 hours ago

In this July 8, 2013 photo, a rare ghost orchid blooms in Charleston, W.Va. The rare ghost orchid f...

Associated Press

Environmental groups sue US over sluggish pace in listing the rare ghost orchid as endangered

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The rare ghost orchid found mainly in Florida and Cuba should be immediately protected by the U.S. as an endangered species, three environmental groups claimed Wednesday in a lawsuit arguing that federal officials are unduly delaying a decision. The lawsuit filed in Florida federal court contends the U.S. Fish and […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show

DENVER (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a “Beetlejuice” show in Denver on Sunday, according to security footage. The theater didn’t name Boebert, but a spokesperson said Wednesday that the video — which showed Boebert and a guest being escorted out of the venue — was of guests who were kicked […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A police officer stands in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of ...

Associated Press

A 5th teen has been arrested in a deadly mass shooting at a Baltimore block party

BALTIMORE (AP) — A fifth teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that unfolded during a Baltimore block party over the July 4 holiday weekend, leaving two dead and 28 others wounded. Baltimore police announced the arrest in a news release Wednesday morning, saying detectives believe the teen opened fire at several […]

11 hours ago

The Missouri Capitol, which is home to the state House and Senate, is shown on Aug. 31, 2023 in Jef...

Associated Press

A Missouri court upholds state Senate districts in the first test of revised redistricting rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has upheld the constitutionality of the state’s Senate districts in a case that provided the first legal test of revised redistricting criteria approved by voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem rejected claims that the Senate map unlawfully divided certain local governments into multiple Senate districts, but […]

11 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill during a...

Associated Press

Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is waiving his right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which he and 18 others are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s filing is part of the legal maneuvering as Fulton County District […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

U.S. district considers requests against New Mexico governor order suspending right to carry