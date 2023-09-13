Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday.

Sep 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — Classes are canceled at a Louisiana high school where a student was shot to death and two others were injured, authorities said.

The names and ages of the victims of the shooting at St. Helena College & Career Academy in Greensburg have not been released. Law enforcement officials said they arrested the suspected shooter, a 14-year-old student Tuesday after the shooting.

“This is such a senseless tragedy and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy,” Sheriff Nat Williams said in a post on Facebook.

His office hadn’t released the charges the suspect faces, or information about the events that led up to the shooting.

Williams did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

According to deputies, the shooting happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s back parking lot.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement about the shooting, noting that the Greensburg community is “close to my home and my heart” having represented the area for eight years while in the state legislature.

“Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community,” Edwards said. “There are far too many Louisianians who have had a shooting close to home. Too many families are forever altered by senseless violence. While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country.”

The St. Helena Parish School District said classes at the school are canceled until Friday, as well as the football game and School Board meeting. Grief counselors will be available for students and staff upon their return, the district said in a post on Facebook.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, a Democrat representing part of southeast Louisiana, said he was “devastated” to hear about the school shooting.

“Gun violence affects ALL of us,” Carter posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “It harms our communities and it is heartbreaking to see it harm our children.”

National News

Associated Press

Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul. He is charged with […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Ran...

Associated Press

Police officers arrested after van prisoner was paralyzed seek program to have charges erased

Five former Connecticut police officers who were arrested for allegedly mistreating a prisoner after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van applied Wednesday for a probation program that could result in the charges being erased. The applications further frustrated Richard “Randy” Cox’s supporters, who have criticized prosecutors for only charging the five […]

15 hours ago

In this Sept., 2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are sho...

Associated Press

US should use its influence to help win the freedom of a scholar missing in Iraq, her sister says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States should use its influence to help win the freedom of a Russian-Israeli academic at Princeton University who went missing in Iraq nearly six months ago and is believed to be held by an Iran-backed militia regarded by Washington as a terrorist group, her sister said Wednesday. “The current level […]

15 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Was...

Associated Press

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial, court records show. Doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment, a Tuesday court filing shows. Sha “has attained the ability […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

A school shooting in Louisiana left 1 dead, 2 hurt. Classes are canceled until Friday.