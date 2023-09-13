Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge blames Atlanta officials for confusion over ‘Stop Cop City’ referendum campaign

Sep 13, 2023, 11:37 AM

FILE - Activists haul dozens of boxes full of signed petitions to Atlanta City Hall, Monday, Sept. ...

FILE - Activists haul dozens of boxes full of signed petitions to Atlanta City Hall, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, to force a referendum on the future of a planned police and firefighter training center. A federal judge overseeing the case involving Atlanta activists’ referendum effort against a police and firefighter training facility accused city officials on Wednesday, Sept. 13, of moving the goalposts on the signature-gathering campaign, saying they have “directly contributed” to a widespread sense of confusion over the matter. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the case involving Atlanta activists’ referendum effort against a police and firefighter training facility accused city officials on Wednesday of moving the goalposts on the signature-gathering campaign, saying they have “directly contributed” to a widespread sense of confusion over the matter.

U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen ruled that he does not have the authority to force the city of Atlanta to begin processing the tens of thousands of signatures that were handed in Monday by “Stop Cop City” activists, explaining that he cannot intervene while a larger dispute over the effort is awaiting input from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

But Cohen also said he was “compelled to comment upon the vacillating positions of the City of Atlanta throughout this litigation.”

“On June 21, 2023, instead of approving a referendum petition it had no intention to honor regardless of the number of signatures obtained from City residents, the City could have taken the position it later espoused in this lawsuit and disapproved the petition as unauthorized under Georgia law,” Cohen wrote.

The judge continued: “The City instead opted to approve a petition for a referendum it believed and later contended was illegal. A proverb dating back over four centuries ago once again applies here: Honesty is the Best Policy.”

Over the past three months, hundreds of activists spread out across the city to gather what they said were more than 116,000 signatures of registered Atlanta voters, far more than necessary to force a vote on the proposed training facility that has outraged environmentalists and anti-police protesters across the country.

But activists who arrived at City Hall on Monday carrying boxes full of signed petitions were shocked when Atlanta officials told them the clerk was legally barred from beginning the process of verifying the forms, saying organizers had missed an Aug. 21 deadline. The deadline had been previously extended until September by Cohen, but the 11th Circuit on Sept. 1 paused the enforcement of that order, throwing the effort into legal limbo.

Organizers responded by asking Cohen to intervene, but the judge denied the emergency motion, ruling that he cannot step in while the matter is in front of the appellate court, though he conceded that the appellate court’s recent recent pause “leaves both Plaintiffs, the (Cop City Vote) Coalition, and the City in a quandary.”

Atlanta Mayor Dickens and others say the $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities, and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers that worsened after the nationwide 2020 protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Opponents, however, say they fear it will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Organizers have modeled the referendum campaign after a successful effort in coastal Georgia, where Camden County residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block county officials from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.

The Georgia Supreme Court in February unanimously upheld the legality of the Camden County referendum, though it remains an open question whether citizens can veto decisions of city governments. Atlanta officials have called the petition drive “futile” and “invalid,” arguing that the City Council’s 2021 decision to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation cannot be overturned via a referendum.

National News

Associated Press

Man is accused of holding girlfriend captive in university dorm for days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of holding his girlfriend captive in her dorm room at a university in Minnesota while he raped, beat and waterboarded her for days until she escaped. Keanu Labatte was arrested Sunday at St. Catherine University, an all-female school in St. Paul. He is charged with […]

15 hours ago

FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard "Ran...

Associated Press

Police officers arrested after van prisoner was paralyzed seek program to have charges erased

Five former Connecticut police officers who were arrested for allegedly mistreating a prisoner after he was paralyzed in the back of a police van applied Wednesday for a probation program that could result in the charges being erased. The applications further frustrated Richard “Randy” Cox’s supporters, who have criticized prosecutors for only charging the five […]

15 hours ago

In this Sept., 2018 selfie image provided by Emma Tsurkov, right, she and Elizabeth Tsurkov are sho...

Associated Press

US should use its influence to help win the freedom of a scholar missing in Iraq, her sister says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States should use its influence to help win the freedom of a Russian-Israeli academic at Princeton University who went missing in Iraq nearly six months ago and is believed to be held by an Iran-backed militia regarded by Washington as a terrorist group, her sister said Wednesday. “The current level […]

15 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Was...

Associated Press

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial, court records show. Doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment, a Tuesday court filing shows. Sha “has attained the ability […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Judge blames Atlanta officials for confusion over ‘Stop Cop City’ referendum campaign