LOCAL NEWS

Want a piece of baseball history? Babe Ruth baseball up for sale

Sep 13, 2023, 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

April 1927: Baseball player Babe Ruth (George Herman Ruth, 1895 - 1948) taking a swipe at an enormous ball. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

MyNorthwest Staff's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS MARTIN, KIRO NEWSRADIO


The team that brings you MyNorthwest

Baseball icon Babe Ruth played some exhibition games in Spokane and Seattle in October of 1924. While he was here, he signed a lot of autographs, including a ball for a young Spokane boy who kept it in the family.

Grant Zahajko, the co-owner of Grant Zahajko Auctions, is now putting that baseball up for auction. He said he’s never seen a Ruth item quite like this.

“About six months ago, they went to the safety deposit box to retrieve it and pulled this baseball out, and it looks like it was signed yesterday,” Zahajko said.

Zahajko explained that Ruth signed a lot of items over the years, but that he’s never seen a Babe ball that’s almost 100 years old in such pristine condition.

The live auction starts this Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. Bids start at $40,000, and you can see the ball on Zahajko’s website.

“The auction is up now, and people can preview it at [our website], then the auction will happen Thursday,” Zahajko said. “It is actually a live auction, so each item will be up on the block individually.”

Other memorabilia up for sale include a 1956 Jackie Robinson baseball card, multiple items signed by Ty Cobb and even a patch sleeve belonging to former president Dwight D. Eisenhower.

