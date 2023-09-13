Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Contradicting federal health officials, Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against new COVID booster

Sep 13, 2023, 12:29 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s top health official are directly contradicting federal health recommendations, saying there’s not enough evidence a new COVID booster provides benefits that outweigh risks.

DeSantis, who is running for president, and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo discussed the vaccine with doctors Wednesday on a Zoom call livestreamed on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It repeated much of what they said a week ago during a live event in Jacksonville, in which they warned against the vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved this week.

Ladapo’s previous warnings against COVID-19 vaccines prompted a public letter from federal health agencies saying his claims were harmful to the public.

Lapado received his medical degree and a Ph.D. in health policy from Harvard University. He was a doctor and health policy researcher at UCLA when DeSantis appointed him in Sept. 2021. He since has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

In his two years in Florida, Democrats have criticized his guidance on COVID, including his refusal to say whether he received a vaccine. At the height of the pandemic, Ladapo refused to wear a mask during a meeting with a Democratic senator who was undergoing cancer treatment. Senate Democrats later stormed out of a confirmation hearing after accusing Ladapo of being evasive.

DeSantis said Wednesday that COVID measures have become a flashpoint in society and his state has taken a different approach.

National News

Associated Press

Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial, court records show. Doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment, a Tuesday court filing shows. Sha “has attained the ability […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands schedule

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Music enthusiasts get an extra day to revel in the sounds of Trombone Shorty, the Rebirth Brass Band, Irma Thomas and many more as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival expands its schedule next year, organizers announced Wednesday. The festival said it will add an eighth day to the lineup […]

14 hours ago

Danelo Souza Cavalcante is taken into custody at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Avondale...

Associated Press

After catching escaped murderer, officers took a photo with him. Experts say that was inappropriate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A group photo of about two dozen law officers in tactical gear posing with escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante minutes after his capture Wednesday in southeastern Pennsylvania drew criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public. The moment of the photo was captured by a KYW-TV television news helicopter. It […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas lawmakers advance plan to shield Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ travel, security records

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers voted Wednesday to shield travel and security records for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a day after ditching a more far-reaching proposal that critics said would weaken government transparency. The bill approved by the majority-Republican Senate on a 29-2 vote would allow the state to wall off details about […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

California school district pays $27M to settle suit over death of teen assaulted by fellow students

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school district has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of an 8th grade boy who died after being assaulted by two other students at a middle school four years ago. The settlement with the Moreno Valley Unified School District was announced […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Supporters of effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated rules, report finds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Backers of an effort to repeal ranked voting in Alaska violated state campaign finance rules, including by channeling money through a church-affiliated organization in a way that initially concealed the source of the contributions, a new report alleges. The report, from the staff for the Alaska Public Offices Commission, recommends penalties […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Contradicting federal health officials, Florida Gov. DeSantis recommends against new COVID booster