Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay

Sep 13, 2023, 1:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the stabbing death of his Purdue University dormitory roommate has been found competent to stand trial, court records show.

Doctors at Logansport State Hospital found Ji Min Sha competent for trial after months of treatment, a Tuesday court filing shows.

Sha “has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense,” hospital Superintendent Bethany Schoenradt wrote in a letter to Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin.

The judge in April found Sha unfit for trial in the death of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis in October 2022. Persin at that time found that Sha had reported hallucinations and experienced chronic psychosis and delusional thoughts while in jail.

Persin directed the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office to take Sha to the county jail.

A status conference in the case has been scheduled for Sept. 29.

A telephone message seeking comment was left for Sha’s lead attorney in the case.

Sha, a cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the October 2022 slaying of Varun Manish Chhedad, 20, of Indianapolis. The two lived in McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda, a data science major, several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda’s body was discovered.

Court records show Sha has told police he believes “he is extensively involved in international espionage and is a former CIA operative.”

Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete has said Sha called police early on Oct. 5, 2022, and told them his roommate was dead in their dorm room. Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, prosecutors have said. An autopsy found that Chheda had died of “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.”

National News

Associated Press

Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman’s sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago. Josiah Brown, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a […]

17 hours ago

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, right, addresses the CSU Board of Tr...

Associated Press

Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, voted Wednesday to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit, a decision that some students called “disheartening.” The university’s governing board voted 9-0 to approve the increases that […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman found guilty of throwing sons into Louisiana lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman was found guilty Wednesday of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring the older child, authorities said. Jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said. Black was charged with […]

17 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him a...

Associated Press

Santos misses extended deadline to file financial disclosure, blames fear of a ‘rushed job’

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos on Wednesday missed another deadline to submit a key financial disclosure report, a months-long delay that the embattled New York Republican blamed on his federal taxes and the desire to avoid a “rushed job.” The disclosures, which are filed with the House Committee on Ethics, provide a […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-CIA employee snared earlier in classified info bust found guilty of possessing child abuse images

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer already convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history was convicted Wednesday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images. A jury returned its verdict in Manhattan federal court against Joshua Schulte after prosecutors presented proof that Schulte had over 3,000 images and […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to let legislative employees join a labor union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislative workers at the California Capitol are close to forming their first labor union after state lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that allows them to organize. The Democrats in charge of California’s Legislature have historically been friendly with labor unions. This year alone, lawmakers are poised to increase the minimum wage […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man accused of killing Purdue University dormitory roommate found fit for trial after hospital stay