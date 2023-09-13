Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-CIA employee snared earlier in classified info bust found guilty of possessing child abuse images

Sep 13, 2023, 4:21 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer already convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history was convicted Wednesday on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

A jury returned its verdict in Manhattan federal court against Joshua Schulte after prosecutors presented proof that Schulte had over 3,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as age 2 hidden in encrypted areas of his home desktop computer.

At sentencing scheduled for Jan. 10, Schulte could face decades in prison for Wednesday’s conviction along with his conviction last year on charges that he released a trove of CIA secrets through WikiLeaks in 2017.

The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices. Prior to his arrest, Schulte had helped create the hacking tools as a coder at the agency’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

A mistrial was declared at Schulte’s original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts, including illegal gathering and transmission of national defense information.

Schulte, 34, has been held behind bars without bail since 2018.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “Joshua Schulte has already been held accountable for endangering our nation’s security, and today’s verdict holds him accountable for endangering our nation’s children as well.”

A lawyer for Schulte declined comment.

National News

Associated Press

California lawmakers vote to let legislative employees join a labor union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislative workers at the California Capitol are close to forming their first labor union after state lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday that allows them to organize. The Democrats in charge of California’s Legislature have historically been friendly with labor unions. This year alone, lawmakers are poised to increase the minimum wage […]

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump visits the Alpha Gamma Rho, agricultural fraternity, at Iowa State Un...

Associated Press

Appeals court to quickly consider Trump’s presidential immunity claim in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court will quickly consider former President Donald Trump’s claim that presidential immunity protects him from being held liable for statements he made in 2019 when he denied that he sexually attacked a New York writer in the 1990s, the court said Wednesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

A federal judge again declares that DACA is illegal. Issue likely to be decided by US Supreme Court

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday declared illegal a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen agreed with Texas and eight other states suing to stop the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or […]

16 hours ago

President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a meeting of his Cancer Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at th...

Associated Press

Biden White House strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold. Fundraise.

WASHINGTON (AP) — On Capitol Hill, House Republicans were all-in Wednesday on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Down Pennsylvania Avenue, the president was holding forth at the White House on the importance of bipartisanship in fighting cancer — and ignoring shouted questions about impeachment. It was a […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who threw flagpole at police during Jan. 6 riot gets more than 6 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who wrote on social media about wanting to “take over the Capitol building” before the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, where he threw a flagpole at a police officer’s head, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than six years in prison. Joseph Padilla, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was convicted in May […]

16 hours ago

Former Memphis Police officer Desmond Mills Jr., left, along with his attorney John Keith Perry lea...

Associated Press

4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Four former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal civil rights charges in the violent beating and death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop nine months ago. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley Desmond Mills and Justin Smith were led by U.S. Marshals into a courtroom wearing handcuffs and leg […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ex-CIA employee snared earlier in classified info bust found guilty of possessing child abuse images