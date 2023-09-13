Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia

Sep 13, 2023, 4:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison in the carjacking of a U.S. congresswoman’s sport utility vehicle in a Philadelphia park almost two years ago.

Josiah Brown, 21, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked car after a meeting in south Philadelphia’s FDR Park shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, when Brown and another person demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over, and one drove off in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.

Brown, then 19, said he didn’t know who the congresswoman was and his weapon was unloaded. He also didn’t know that the vehicle had a tracker that quickly led authorities to his Wilmington home. He and four juveniles were arrested at nearby Christiana Fashion Center in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles (74 kilometers) from Philadelphia.

Brown was charged with federal counts of carjacking and brandishing a gun during a violent crime, which carries a seven-year mandatory minimum term. The other teens — aged 13, 14, 15 and 16 —were charged in juvenile court in Delaware with receiving stolen property.

Scanlon didn’t attend Wednesday’s hearing but said in a letter to the judge that her sense of security remains shaken and she remains wary in public spaces. She also said she worries that the crime contributed to an impression of Philadelphia as an unsafe place to visit.

Carjackings hit a record high in Philadelphia last year, with more than 1,300 reported, a 53% increase over 2021, and nearly six times the annual total reported three years ago, the Inquirer reported.

“The moments during which my colleague and I retreated and sought cover … were certainly terrifying,” Scanlon wrote, adding that she didn’t know if the defendant and his companion “were so lacking in judgment that they might shoot us as they made their escape.”

She said that while Brown should be held accountable for “a dangerous and criminal act,” the criminal justice system’s goals are not only punishment but also rehabilitation and reform, “especially for someone so young.”

Authorities said Brown wrote a letter of apology saying he “was with the wrong people at the wrong time.” His federal public defender Rossman Thompson said Wednesday that Brown “has done everything he can possibly do to accept full responsibility for his crimes.”

A prosecutor, however, said Brown was attempting to deflect from his own responsibility.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe said she believed Brown was remorseful and supported Scanlon’s suggestion of giving him a second chance, but mandatory minimum sentencing laws required a term of at least seven years.

“We cannot tolerate this in our city, in our country,” the judge said. “It can’t be commonplace.”

National News

Image: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confi...

Samantha Herrera, KSL Newsradio

Sen. Mitt Romney will not run for reelection saying, ‘it’s time for a new generation of leaders’

The senator said that, although he'd been very productive in the last few years, a second term would not be in the cards for him.

20 hours ago

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the M...

Associated Press

Father of imprisoned reporter Evan Gershkovich calls on world leaders to urge Russia to free him

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The father of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich called on world leaders meeting at the United Nations next week to stand up for freedom of the press and urge Russia to release him. Mikhail Gershkovich came to U.N. headquarters with his wife and daughter at the invitation of U.S. […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Teen driver accused of intentionally hitting three cyclists, killing one, in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A teenage driver was in custody Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally striking three bicyclists, killing one, in a Southern California beach city last weekend, police said. In the first hit-and-run collision, a bicyclist said a black Toyota sideswiped him around 10:30 p.m Sunday night in Huntington Beach, leaving him with […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Former suburban Detroit prosecutor gets no additional jail time in sentence on corruption charges

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A former Detroit-area prosecutor will serve no additional time behind bars after he was sentenced Wednesday on corruption charges that he embezzled more than $600,000 from drug and drunken driving forfeiture funds. A Michigan State Police investigation found former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith used the funds to throw parties, buy […]

20 hours ago

California State University interim Chancellor Jolene Koester, right, addresses the CSU Board of Tr...

Associated Press

Facing $1.5B deficit, California State University to hike tuition 6% annually for next 5 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trustees at California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, voted Wednesday to raise student tuition by 6% each year for five consecutive years to try to narrow a $1.5 billion deficit, a decision that some students called “disheartening.” The university’s governing board voted 9-0 to approve the increases that […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman found guilty of throwing sons into Louisiana lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A woman was found guilty Wednesday of throwing her sons into a Louisiana lake, killing a 10-month-old and injuring the older child, authorities said. Jurors deliberated about two hours before returning unanimous verdicts against Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, of Shreveport, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said. Black was charged with […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Delaware man gets 7 1/2-year federal term in carjacking of congresswoman’s SUV in Philadelphia