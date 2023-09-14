Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

Sep 14, 2023, 6:45 AM

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken ...

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, with some saying they could not be ready by the late October trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month obtained an indictment against 19 people charging them under the state’s anti-racketeering law.

National News

Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Resident near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday, prompting the closure of several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river, have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the firs...

Associated Press

New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

The United States on Thursday is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa police officer was shot Wednesday night, prompting a manhunt that ended with an arrest in Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol said the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in Algona, a town of about 5,300 residents. The officer’s name and details about the officer’s condition were not immediately […]

7 hours ago

Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in northwe...

Associated Press

Retail sales rise 0.6% in August as inflation on many items eases, but gas price hike boosts number

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up retail spending modestly from July to August as the price of gasoline jumped, cutting into budgets as many families send their kids off to school. Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to a report issued by the Commerce Department […]

7 hours ago

File - Heinz tomato ketchup is displayed in a Target store in Upper Saint Clair, Pa., on Friday, Ju...

Associated Press

Wholesale price inflation accelerated in August from low level

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices increases accelerated in August, a sign that inflation remains stubbornly persistent despite a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department said Thursday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it hits consumers — increased 1.6% last month from a year […]

7 hours ago

FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehous...

Associated Press

Amazon says its increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers

Amazon says it’s boosting pay for contracted drivers who deliver millions of packages to customers every day.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case