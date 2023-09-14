Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales

Sep 14, 2023, 6:53 AM

The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following severe...

The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following severe flooding throughout the Hudson Valley. New York could soon require people selling their homes to disclose whether their properties have been flooded or are at risk for future flooding. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HIGHLAND FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Oligario’s home is prone to flooding — and he wishes someone had told him before he bought it.

His initial flood came in the first year after he bought the house in Highland Falls, New York. The second came about a decade later. The third occurred in July when torrential rains drenched the region and he woke up to water about knee deep in his home.

“If we were made aware, or if our neighbors were made aware of the flooding situation, some things might have been done differently,” said Oligario, adding that he wouldn’t have bought his home or at least would have sprung for flood insurance if he had known.

A bill in New York could soon require people selling their homes to disclose whether their properties have been flooded or are at risk for future flooding — a move supporters argue is necessary as rising sea levels and intense storms with climate change lead to more flooding in the state.

State lawmakers passed the proposal earlier this year and it now awaits a signature from Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The legislation comes as more counties in New York experience flooding and inland areas that have been considered safe from such events have become more vulnerable to floods, with recent storms in the region driving urgency for the bill’s backers.

“The growing threat and presence of inland flooding, like what we saw during (Hurricane) Ida or like what was on display in the Hudson Valley, is a really major factor for why flood disclosure is such an important bill,” said Tyler Taba, policy manager for The Waterfront Alliance, an advocacy group that supported the proposal in New York.

“We’re seeing flooding happen outside the floodplain so much more frequently, and it’s really hard to know if the property you’re looking at is at risk of flooding, especially if it’s away from the water,” he said.

The Northeast is experiencing the greatest increase in extreme rainfall of any region in the U.S., according to a National Climate Assessment report, and a rate of sea-level rise that’s three times greater than the global average. The region is also projected to see more frequent and intense storm surge events in coming years.

The bill would close a loophole in state law that has allowed sellers to pay a $500 fee to avoid disclosing flood risk and other known property conditions such as lead paint and asbestos. It would also require sellers to disclose additional information about flooding in their properties, such as whether the property is in a flood hazard area and if any flood insurance claims have been filed.

New York already has a similar law in place for rental properties that took effect this year. If signed by Hochul, the current bill would make the state at least the 30th in the country to require flood disclosures during home sales.

Brian Fredrickson, another homeowner in Highland Falls, a village north of New York City on the Hudson River at an elevation of 144 feet (44 meters), said his home was also flooded during heavy rains in July, just about a year after he bought the place.

He said inspections during the sale process showed his cellar had some minor signs of water damage due to groundwater seeping in, but he wasn’t aware of the full flooding history of his property, and that a nearby retaining wall meant to keep water at bay had been damaged in a storm about a decade ago.

“As far as the history of the flooding, that’s not disclosed, nor do they have to,” said Fredrickson.

Bill sponsor Assemblymember Robert Carroll said homebuyers are generally only told about flood risks if they are purchasing a property in a 100-year floodplain designated by federal emergency management officials, which he said potentially doesn’t capture the current reality of flood risks.

“There’s been a flood designated in every single county in New York in the last 10 years,” he said. “Lots of those floods have not been in floodplains and so this will make sure that … buyers are afforded the knowledge that the seller has.”

A spokesperson for Hochul said it is unclear when the governor would sign the bill into law.

___

Izaguirre reported from Albany, N.Y.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation dam...

Associated Press

Alex Jones spent over $93,000 in July. Sandy Hook families who sued him have yet to see a dime

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ personal spending is frustrating families who are trying to collect on the $1.5 billion in judgments against him for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax. The conspiracy theorist and Infowars host has been paying his own wife, Erika Wulff Jones, $15,000 a month, according to […]

7 hours ago

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee prepares to hear motions from attorneys representing Ken ...

Associated Press

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers Sidney Powell and […]

7 hours ago

Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich., Wednesday...

Associated Press

Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Resident near a northern Michigan paper mill that caught fire Wednesday, prompting the closure of several roads and a lock and dam on a nearby river, have been told to shelter in place until Thursday afternoon as environmental officials continue monitoring local air quality. Plumes of thick and heavy black and […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the firs...

Associated Press

New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

The United States on Thursday is sanctioning more than 150 businesses and people from Russia to Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Georgia to try to crack down on evasion and deny the Kremlin access to technology, money and financial channels that fuel President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. The sanctions package is one of […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Manhunt following shooting of Iowa police officer ends with arrest in Minnesota

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa police officer was shot Wednesday night, prompting a manhunt that ended with an arrest in Minnesota. The Iowa State Patrol said the officer was shot around 8 p.m. in Algona, a town of about 5,300 residents. The officer’s name and details about the officer’s condition were not immediately […]

7 hours ago

Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in northwe...

Associated Press

Retail sales rise 0.6% in August as inflation on many items eases, but gas price hike boosts number

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans stepped up retail spending modestly from July to August as the price of gasoline jumped, cutting into budgets as many families send their kids off to school. Retail sales rose 0.6% in August, compared with a revised 0.5% increase in July, according to a report issued by the Commerce Department […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales