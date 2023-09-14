Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators

Sep 14, 2023, 8:06 AM

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’...

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish.

The rising temperatures of the oceans are especially dangerous for these fish because warming makes their open-water habitats less suitable, scientists who study the species said. Loss of habitat could largely remove some of the most important predators — and some of the most commercially important seafood species — from the ocean.

One recent study, from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts, predicts that some large species could lose 70% of their habitat by 2100. It’s a sign that this year’s high temperatures aren’t an anomaly but a warning about what the ocean’s future could hold with climate change.

Species of large fish such as marlin and skipjack live in areas that are among the fastest warming ocean regions, projected to increase by up to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (6 degrees Celsius) by the end of the century, said Camrin Braun, a marine scientist and an author of the Woods Hole study. That much warming would prompt widespread redistribution of the animals, potentially fundamentally changing sea ecosystems, Braun said.

“Across the board, with life histories so different, we see this consistent signal of loss of habitat,” Braun said. “For sure, their habitat will change. How they respond to that is an open question.”

The heating of the world’s oceans is a longstanding focus of climate scientists, and warming has accelerated this year. Earlier this year, the global average ocean sea surface temperature jumped two-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.36 degree Fahrenheit) in a period of a few weeks, surprising even scientists who have grown accustomed to surging temperatures.

Temperatures the world over were hotter than any time in recorded history in July. Some scientists have placed the blame for the warm year at sea on this year’s El Nino climate pattern on top of human-induced climate change.

For large species of fish, the protracted warming can be disruptive because of their own thermal preferences, said Janet Duffy-Anderson, chief scientific officer of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland, Maine. Large fish are often highly migratory, and increased warming could result in the species moving to northern or deeper waters in search of more ideal temperatures, she said.

The Gulf of Maine, located off New England and Canada, is warming especially quickly.

“I think what we’ll see is a shift in their distribution,” Duffy-Anderson said. “We will see a shift in distribution of marlin species, tuna.”

Large fish are important to healthy oceans because many of them, such as white sharks, are apex predators and serve as vital pieces of the top of the food chain. But some are also economically important to humans as food.

The U.S. catch of swordfish was worth about $23 million at the docks in 2022 and many millions more at supermarkets, restaurants and seafood counters. Albacore tuna fetched more than $36 million at the docks.

Changes in distribution of large fish could necessitate major adaptations in the way fishing industries are regulated, said Braun, an assistant scientist at Woods Hole. The coming warming is “likely to have substantial socioeconomic impacts on fishing fleets that target” these fish, especially in the southeastern U.S., home of lucrative fisheries for species such as bluefin tuna and swordfish, his study said.

Fishing vessels will also need to adapt their strategies by fishing in different places or at different times of the year, said Tobey Curtis, a fishery management specialist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who worked on the Woods Hole study. Climate models used for the study can help project the magnitude of the changes and plan for them, Curtis said.

The impact of warming waters on fish is complex, and the subject of much scientific research. A study in the scientific journal Nature in August found marine heat waves “are not a dominant driver of change” in some species that live near the ocean bottom. The study shows that negative impacts of marine heat waves can be unpredictable, its authors said.

Leadership and thoughtful management will be needed to navigate the changes in fish distribution without catastrophic results, said Gib Brogan, a campaign manager for the conservation group Oceana. Fish populations are dependent on healthy habitat, and loss of suitable habitat could lead to loss of species altogether, he said.

“If we don’t recognize that this is coming, that is going to lead to bad outcomes across the board,” Brogan said. “This is a wake up call for fishery managers or both sides of the Atlantic that … we need to change the way these fisheries are managed so we can be adaptive and proactive and preserve the fish stocks as they are changing.”

The potential loss of large fish is one of many consequences of warming oceans that scientists have sounded the alarm about this year. One scientific study said the collapse of ocean currents that transport heat northward across the North Atlantic could happen by mid-century. In Florida, ocean researchers with the federal government said coral reefs were losing their color weeks earlier than normal because of record temperatures.

The threat to large fish is another wake-up call to focus on stewardship of the ocean in the era of climate change, said Penny Becker, vice president for conservation of the Seattle-based environmental group Island Conservation.

“If you’re missing these components of these larger fish species, that’s a missing hole in the ecosystem,” Becker said.

——

Follow Patrick Whittle on X, formerly Twitter: @pxwhittle

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Drew Barrymore stalking suspect trespasses at fashion show looking for Emma Watson, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of repeatedly stalking celebrities has been arrested for barging into a dressing room at a New York City fashion show and screaming that he wanted to marry actor Emma Watson, authorities said. Chad Michael Busto, who was arrested last month after a run-in with Drew Barrymore, pleaded not […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Charges in St. Louis more than doubled after embattled St. Louis prosecutor resigned

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Criminal prosecutions have more than doubled in St. Louis since the city’s progressive prosecutor resigned under fire, a newspaper analysis found. The St. Lois Post-Dispatch found that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore filed more than 1,400 case over the three-month period that started with his May 31 swearing-in. That compares […]

11 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son. Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Environmental groups urge regulators to shut down California reactor over safety, testing concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Environmental groups called on federal regulators Thursday to immediately shut down one of two reactors at California’s last nuclear power plant until tests can be conducted on critical machinery they believe could fail and cause a catastrophe. Friends of the Earth and Mothers for Peace said in a petition filed with […]

11 hours ago

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avon...

Associated Press

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US

A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday. Interviewed at a state police barracks hours after his capture Wednesday morning, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, revealed to investigators he […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators