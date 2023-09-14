Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Frustrations continue with hours-long delays as Edmonds-Kingston ferry undergoes repairs

Sep 14, 2023, 10:08 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Edmonds-Kingston route has one less ferry, and that means more backups and headaches.

The ferry Spokane went out of service Wednesday morning with a mechanical issue that requires repairs. It remains out of service on Thursday, leaving the route with one boat.

Because of that, the route is on an alternate sailing schedule.

With the boat out of commission, the frustration people experienced for five days when vehicles were banned from the Seattle-Bainbridge run during a walkway project continues.

Though cars are allowed on that run again, the problems have shifted to Edmonds, where there were wait times of up to three hours on Wednesday, and cars were already lining up on Thursday.

The delays aren’t only in Edmonds. As of 6 a.m., the wait time at the Kingston terminal was an hour.

This comes almost five months after the ferry Walla Walla ran aground near Bainbridge Island with nearly 600 passengers on board.

The Walla Walla was heading from Bremerton to Seattle on Apr. 15 when it lost power. Investigators said contaminated fuel caused a generator to fail.

The ferry didn’t return to service until early May.

Local News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Trump won’t be tried with all 19 defendants in election interference case

A Fulton County judge says all 19 defendants in the Georgia trial of election interference will not be in court together, according to CBS News.

10 hours ago

hilltop t-line extension opening...

L.B. Gilbert

Tacoma’s T Line Hilltop extension opens this weekend

Tacoma's Link Light Rail project is doubling the length of the track and opening seven new stations connecting the Hilltop neighborhood to downtown.

10 hours ago

police woman killed comments...

Lisa Brooks

City officials ‘disgusted’ by SPD bodycam footage, says ‘fix the culture’

Seattle city officials continue to react to the release of body cam video of an officer talking and joking after a woman was struck and killed by a SPD cruiser

10 hours ago

seattle city council, 10 minutes election city council election cycle...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council considers changes to local election cycle

During a Seattle City Council meeting, a committee discussed a proposal that will stagger the elections of council members in the future.

10 hours ago

covid-19 vaccine...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

New COVID-19 vaccines available in Wash. this weekend

Snohomish County Health officer Dr. James Lewis said he is concerned about a COVID-19 spike in his area now that school has started.

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Linzi Sheldon, KIRO 7 News

SPS responds to parents’ questions about dangerous weapons at school

As students get underway with a new school year, some parents at Seattle Public Schools still have questions about the consequences of bringing dangerous weapons on campus.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Frustrations continue with hours-long delays as Edmonds-Kingston ferry undergoes repairs