Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US

Sep 14, 2023, 10:21 AM

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avon...

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A murderer who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured two weeks later told authorities he had been planning to carjack someone and flee to Canada or Puerto Rico, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

Interviewed at a state police barracks hours after his capture Wednesday morning, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, revealed to investigators he planned to get a car in an effort to slip a tightening law enforcement perimeter, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told The Associated Press,

“He said the law enforcement presence in this perimeter was becoming too intense, and that he felt that he needed to get out of the area,” Clark said.

Speaking in Portuguese through an interpreter, Cavalcante revealed other details about his life on the run since his brazen escape from the Chester County jail on Aug. 31.

Cavalcante said he drank water from a creek and ate watermelon he’d stolen from a farm and cracked open with his head. He hid in foliage so thick that search teams came within a few yards of him on three separate occasions. He covered his feces with leaves in an effort to cover his tracks. He stayed put for days at a time and only moved at night.

“I don’t know that he was particularly skilled. He was desperate,” Lt. Col. George Bivens, the leader and public face of the intensive search, said at a news conference Wednesday. “You have an individual whose choice is go back to prison and spend the rest of your life in a place you don’t want to be, or continue to try and evade capture. He chose to evade capture.”

At one point, Cavalcante told investigators, he thought of giving himself up. He didn’t want to be caught, but he also didn’t want to die, Clark said.

“He said, ‘I knew that I had to pay for what I had done. However, I wasn’t willing to pay with my life,’” Clark said.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof. His capture ended an intensive search that terrified residents, with the fugitive breaking into homes, changing his appearance and stealing a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.

Still armed with the rifle, Cavalcante tried to escape by crawling through underbrush. But a U.S,. Customs and Border Protection search dog named Yoda subdued him, biting him on the scalp and then latching onto his leg.

Cavalcante, who was sentenced to life in prison last month for killing his ex-girlfriend, was taken to a state prison in the Philadelphia suburbs after speaking with investigators from the U.S. Marshals Service and detectives with Pennsylvania State Police and Chester County.

“We knew we were doing the right thing the whole time. But to have him say it, and to have him say, ‘I was going to give up, I thought about surrendering, you guys were everywhere, I had to move before you found me,’” that was just, you know, very encouraging to hear,” Clark said.

National News

Associated Press

US names former commerce secretary, big Democrat donor to coordinate private sector aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman who killed 3-year-old daughter and left burned corpse on ballfield is sentenced to 30 years

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter and dumping her burned remains on a softball field was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison. Kristie Haas, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder by abuse or neglect and abuse of a corpse in the death of […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Trump won’t be tried with all 19 defendants in election interference case

A Fulton County judge says all 19 defendants in the Georgia trial of election interference will not be in court together, according to CBS News.

10 hours ago

Members of the Ottawa County, Mich., Board of Commissioners, from left, Joe Moss, Gretchen Cosby an...

Associated Press

Opponents of COVID restrictions took over a Michigan county. They want deep cuts to health funding

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — The fastest growing county in Michigan has seen its local government transformed in the wake of backlash to pandemic restrictions, and the new commissioners — claiming COVID is over — are threatening to cut millions of dollars from the county’s health department. Local public health officials say the potential loss of […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions. The resumption of abortions Monday at clinics in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law […]

10 hours ago

Fishermen carry tuna in Santa Maria, island of Sal, Cape Verde, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. This year’...

Associated Press

Climate change takes habitat from big fish, the ocean’s key predators

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — This year’s marine heat waves and spiking ocean temperatures foretell big changes in the future for some of the largest fish in the sea, such as sharks, tunas and swordfish. The rising temperatures of the oceans are especially dangerous for these fish because warming makes their open-water habitats less suitable, scientists […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante told officials he planned to carjack someone and flee US