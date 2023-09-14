Close
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Win a Trip to Victoria B.C. from Clipper Vacations!

Sep 14, 2023, 3:36 PM | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:33 am

...

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to beautiful Victoria B.C. on the fast Clipper ferry provided by Clipper Vacations! The quick 2-hour and 45 minute ferry ride departs from Pier 69 in Seattle and arrives in Belleville Terminal in downtown Victoria, BC’s Inner Harbor. When you arrive in Victoria, enjoy it’s historic charm, fall colors, afternoon tea and more!

Enter below starting Monday, September 18, 2023 through September 24, 2023. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have proper documentation to enter Canada. Learn more about travel to Canada with Clipper Vacations here.

And don’t miss Clipper Vacations’ Fall Sale on a fun getaway to beautiful Victoria, B.C. going on now!  Find great savings on getaway packages that include Victoria Clipper round trip plus TWO nights hotel – during Clipper’s Fall Sale at ClipperVacations.com!

Prize is a voucher for two standby tickets to Victoria BC with Clipper Vacations. See contest rules for complete details. 

