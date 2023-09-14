Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Person of interest in fatal Tennessee shooting caught after 2-day manhunt, authorities say

Sep 14, 2023, 8:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Tennessee has been arrested following a two-day manhunt that unsettled a community in Virginia’s Appalachian Mountains, authorities said Thursday.

Jason Dockery was taken into custody at about 2:45 p.m. near Maynardville in Tennessee’s Union County, which is outside Knoxville, authorities said. The manhunt ensued after Tuesday’s fatal shooting of a woman in Anderson County, which is also outside Knoxville.

Dockery led police on a car chase Tuesday that ended in Virginia’s Lee County, where he ran into the woods, authorities said.

By Wednesday evening, authorities said Dockery was known to have hitchhiked back to eastern Tennessee.

Shain Vowell, a captain with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, told The Associated Press Thursday that law enforcement is considering Dockery a “person of interest.” He had previously been described by law enforcement officials in news releases as both a “person of interest” and a homicide suspect.

Anderson County court records do not show recent cases for Dockery that might indicate whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tuesday’s shooting occurred in the Heiskell area. Someone had called 911 to report “a man had shot a woman while stopped on the side of the road.” The woman was later identified as Shystie Ranea Mayberry.

Authorities began to pursue Dockery, 44, of Knoxville, as he drove his Chevrolet Sonic that afternoon in Tennessee’s Claiborne County.

The chase ended when Dockery abandoned his car in Virginia’s Lee County and fled into the woods near the community of Ewing, authorities said. As multiple law enforcement agencies searched for Dockery, local officials urged residents to lock their doors and secure their vehicles. Some schools were closed Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons announced that Dockery had left the area, hitchhiking back to Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals had offered a reward of up to a $5,000 for information that led to Dockery’s arrest.

National News

Associated Press

Florida man who hung swastika banner on highway overpass is arrested

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who authorities described as being a member of an extremist group has been arrested in displaying a banner with swastikas on a highway overpass, a violation of a new state law that makes it a crime to display images onto a structure without permission. The law was […]

16 hours ago

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister D...

Associated Press

Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly. Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion. The trip was confirmed […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Milwaukee suburb delaying start of Lake Michigan water withdrawals to early October

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in a Milwaukee suburb have pushed plans to withdraw water from Lake Michigan back to early October, saying they need more time to clean out reservoirs and address problems with their pumps. City officials in Waukesha had planned to begin pulling millions of gallons per day from the laIke to […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Enough to make your skin crawl: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man called a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage of his Mesa home. He was wrong. There actually were 20 snakes — five adult western diamondback rattlers and 15 babies. One of the adult snakes also was pregnant. Snake wrangler […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosion at world’s largest railyard in Nebraska prompts evacuations because of heavy toxic smoke

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An explosion inside a shipping container at the world’s largest railyard prompted evacuations in western Nebraska Thursday because of the toxic smoke generated when one of the chemicals aboard caught fire. Around noon, an explosion occurred inside an intermodal container on a railcar at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - An egret looks for food along Valhalla Pond in Riverview, Fla.. on Dec. 11, 2018. The House ...

Associated Press

Biden administration restores the power of states and tribes to review projects to protect waterways

WASHINGTON (AP) — States and Native American tribes will have greater authority to block energy projects such as natural gas pipelines that could pollute rivers and streams under a final rule issued Thursday by the Biden administration. The rule, which takes effect in November, reverses a Trump-era action that limited the ability of states and […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Person of interest in fatal Tennessee shooting caught after 2-day manhunt, authorities say