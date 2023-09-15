Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police officers to return to Olympia school campuses

Sep 15, 2023, 11:45 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Students in the Olympia School District will soon see armed police officers back on campus.

On Thursday night, the school board approved major changes that would bring the so-called School Resource Officers (SROs) back.

It’s been three years since the district wrote SROs out of its budget in 2020.

It is not yet known when the officers will be back on campuses.

Crime news: 18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police investigating

There were parents and students on both sides of the issue.

“For 19 years, I’ve witnessed SROs in my district act with compassion and concern for children with adverse childhood experiences,” said Jamie Sullivan, an Olympia parent.

But, some parents don’t agree.

“In the grand scheme of security, SROs won’t add much of anything to the safety of the school. Metal detectors have similar issues, there’s costs, there’s staff, and there’s training,” said Matthew, a parent.

Some students agreed.

“I, as a student, am not at all comfortable with police walking the same halls as me,” said Julian, a student.

The vote came after two gun-related incidents at Capital High School that happened less than two weeks after students returned to class.

The first incident happened when a student brought a loaded gun to school on the first day of class. A few days later, there was a scare at the school when teachers thought they saw a handgun in one of the bathrooms. Police found a BB gun in a toilet.

The board spent three hours working on amendments, and in the end, decided to bring back the officers.

Contributing: Kate Stone and KIRO 7 News

 

