Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Ukrainian troops reclaim a village near Bakhmut. It’s a small win in a churning counteroffensive

Sep 14, 2023, 11:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces recaptured a war-ravaged settlement in the country’s embattled east, Kyiv’s military leaders said Friday, a small territorial win in a churning counteroffensive marked so far by small victories but no major breakthroughs.

The taking of the village of Andriivka, 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut, underscores just how difficult Ukraine’s multipronged counteroffensive is shaping up to be.

In the east and the south, Ukraine is reporting minimal territorial gains after months of intense fighting and heavy losses. Despite being bolstered by NATO-standard weapons worth billions of dollars, Ukrainian military officials have said there are no quick solutions to puncture Russian defensive lines — only slow, grinding battles.

Ukraine’s strategy appears to be to spread Russian forces thin across multiple directions along the front line, from vast agricultural tracts in the east to the Dnieper River, which marks the line of contact in the south, in hopes that Ukrainian troops can exploit their opponents’ vulnerabilities.

The wet weather of fall and winter will likely slow Ukrainian advances. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Washington next week as Congress debates approving more aid.

In the northeast, Russian forces are staging their own offensive, seeking to pin Ukrainian forces and distract them from fighting elsewhere.

Three months of intense fighting finally wore down Russian forces in Andriivka, a tiny patch along the sprawling front, allowing Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade to make a lightning move to encircle Russian forces.

The recapture of Andriivka comes weeks after an important tactical victory for Ukrainian forces in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where they punctured through Russia’s first line of defense and took back the village of Robotyne.

The win, announced in late August, came after Ukrainian forces advanced just 7 kilometers (about 4 miles) after intense fighting that started in June.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced the reclaiming of Andriivka early Friday. There was no confirmation or comment from Russia authorities.

The 3rd Assault Brigade said it took Andriivka after surrounding the Russian garrison in the village during what it described as a “lightning operation” and destroying it over two days. It called the success a breakthrough on the southern flank of Bakhmut and “key to success in all further directions.”

At best, the recapture of Andriivka, which had a prewar population of under 100, allows Ukrainian forces to maneuver with greater ease around Bakhmut, a city known for salt mining that is now in complete ruins.

The eight months of fighting for control of Bakhmut comprised the longest and likely bloodiest battle of the war, which began in February 2022. Russian forces led by mercenaries from the Wagner Group captured Bakhmut in May.

The 3rd Assault Brigade initially contested a statement by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar that said Andriivka was reclaimed but confirmed early Friday that it had done so.

“It was difficult and yesterday’s situation changed very dynamically several times,” she said.

Maliar said Ukraine had regained 50 square kilometers (19 square miles) of land around Bakhmut since the start of the counteroffensive in June.

In late June, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led his fighters from eastern Ukraine into Russia as part of a short-lived rebellion that represented the biggest challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s more than two decades of rule. Two months later, Prigozhin and several of his top lieutenants died in a suspicious plane crash en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

Ukrainian forces are trying to envelop Bakhmut from the south and the north and have gained ground slowly in the past three months. Analysts and U.S. officials have questioned the expenditure of forces around the city, but military leaders have said they were successfully exhausting Russian forces by keeping them fixed in position.

Andriivka is located between the settlements of Kurdiumivka and the heights of Klischiivka in the Donetsk region, where fighting has been especially intense.

Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces also inflicted heavy losses in the nearby village of Klishchiivka as part of the counteroffensive.

The gains in the south are considered more strategically significant since they bring Ukraine’s troops closer to the Sea of Azov, where they could try to cut the land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Isolating Crimea would divide the Russian-occupied territory in the south and undermine Moscow’s supply lines.

In the south, one person died and six were injured in shelling in the Kherson region, Ukraine’s presidential office said. It also reported airstrikes on the town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Also Friday, Putin said that some 300,000 Russians have signed volunteer military contracts this year, noting that they were driven by “high patriotic motives.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Politics

Associated Press

Iowa man is found guilty in death of 10-year-old girl whose disappearance prompted a huge search

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A judge found an Iowa man guilty Friday in the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was missing for eight months before her remains were found in a pond. Henry Earl Dinkins, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell, whose disappearance July 10, […]

9 hours ago

FILE – Election workers at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse in Pittsburgh process...

Associated Press

AP Election Brief | What to expect in Pennsylvania’s special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the third time in less than eight months, a special election will decide control of the narrowly divided Pennsylvania House of Representatives and provide political reinforcements to either the commonwealth’s Democratic governor or its Republican-controlled Senate. On Tuesday, voters in the heavily Democratic 21st legislative district will choose a replacement for […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

China is sending Vice President Han Zheng to represent the country at UN General Assembly session

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China is sending Vice President Han Zheng to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual high-level debate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday, suggesting that the country’s most senior diplomat, Wang Yi, will not attend. This year’s gathering of world leaders at United Nations headquarters in New York starts Monday with a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Search teams look for 10,000 missing in flooded Libyan city after death toll passes 11,000

DERNA, Libya (AP) — Libyan authorities limited access to an inundated city Friday to allow searchers to dig through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000. Authorities warned that disease and explosives shifted by the waters could claim yet more lives. In […]

9 hours ago

Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus lab in...

Associated Press

Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Psilocybin tea, wind chimes and a tie-dye mattress await those coming to an office suite in Eugene to trip on magic mushrooms. For roughly six hours, adults over 21 can experience what many users describe as vivid geometric shapes, a loss of identity and a oneness with the universe. Epic Healing […]

1 day ago

FILE - Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., speaks during a news conference after the House approved an annual ...

Associated Press

The Republicans most at risk in next year’s election are falling in line behind impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans whose elections in swing districts next year will determine which party gains control of the House are overwhelmingly voicing their support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. It’s a stance, Democrats say, that could come back to haunt them. McCarthy spared the Republican lawmakers from […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Ukrainian troops reclaim a village near Bakhmut. It’s a small win in a churning counteroffensive