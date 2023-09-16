Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

2 men charged with assaulting, holding women at gunpoint at Tacoma massage parlor

Sep 16, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Tacoma Police...

Tacoma Police. (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two men are accused of entering a Tacoma massage parlor, forcing multiple female employees into a back room, and assaulting them before leaving with cash.

The incident happened at a business in the 6500 block of Pacific Ave last month.

The suspects were charged Thursday with robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and assault.

Police said the men were armed and held the employees at gunpoint while they searched for money.

The suspects then violently dragged the women by their hair and assaulted them before leaving.

Police believe the pair were also responsible for another takeover robbery that happened later that night. That happened at another massage parlor in the 13400 block of Pacific Ave.

Police also found a car that was also stolen during the crime.

Other crime news: 18-year-old Tacoma woman intentionally set on fire, police say; investigation goes on

The Special Investigations Unit and SWAT took two adult males into custody Sept. 11 following an investigation.

“It is very rare that you see this kind of activity. You don’t see armed robbery at these parlors,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a public information officer for Pierce County, told KIRO 7.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Crime Blotter

Crime scene...

Kate Stone

Slain King County woman’s family claims in lawsuit police could have prevented shooting

The family of a woman killed by her son in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the King County Sheriff’s Office, saying deputies did not do enough to protect her.

3 days ago

dispensary robbed car...

L.B. Gilbert

South Seattle dispensary robbed after car was crashed into its front doors

A car crashed into the front of a cannabis dispensary in Seattle early Thursday morning, with suspects stealing several items from the displays.

3 days ago

Deer crossing roads can often cause accidents. (Getty Images)...

MyNorthwest Staff

Suspect arrested in shooting of man trying to help deer cross the road

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Silverdale, with Kitsap County detectives looking into a person found by a family member dead in their home.

5 days ago

hit officer car edomonds...

L.B. Gilbert

Officer in Edmonds hit with personal car during theft

An off-duty Seattle police officer is recovering from injuries after he was hit by his personal car by a thief when he interrupted a car prowl in Edmonds.

6 days ago

UW violent crime...

Frank Sumrall

Analysis: UW one of 30 most dangerous campuses in US

Offenses involving forced sex accounted for 60.4% of the total violent crime analyzed between 2019 and 2021.

8 days ago

Snohomish man shot dead...

Steve Coogan

Man arrested in connection with correctional officer’s shooting death in Snohomish

A Lake Stevens man, 22, was taken into custody Friday for second-degree murder in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday evening in Snohomish.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

2 men charged with assaulting, holding women at gunpoint at Tacoma massage parlor