2 men charged with assaulting, holding women at gunpoint at Tacoma massage parlor

Two men are accused of entering a Tacoma massage parlor, forcing multiple female employees into a back room, and assaulting them before leaving with cash.

The incident happened at a business in the 6500 block of Pacific Ave last month.

The suspects were charged Thursday with robbery, unlawful imprisonment, and assault.

Tacoma, Wash- Two adult males have been charged with multiple counts of Robbery in the First degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Assault in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree. On August 18, at approximately 6:40 PM, a “takeover” style robbery pic.twitter.com/0At7NtGq76 — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) September 14, 2023

Police said the men were armed and held the employees at gunpoint while they searched for money.

The suspects then violently dragged the women by their hair and assaulted them before leaving.

Police believe the pair were also responsible for another takeover robbery that happened later that night. That happened at another massage parlor in the 13400 block of Pacific Ave.

Police also found a car that was also stolen during the crime.

The Special Investigations Unit and SWAT took two adult males into custody Sept. 11 following an investigation.

“It is very rare that you see this kind of activity. You don’t see armed robbery at these parlors,” Sergeant Darren Moss Jr., a public information officer for Pierce County, told KIRO 7.

Contributing: KIRO 7