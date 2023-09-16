Close
Gross: Tacoma nonprofit brings joy to kids, desperate for community support 

Sep 16, 2023, 10:37 AM

BY MAX GROSS


A Pierce County nonprofit that helps kids enjoy holidays is in need of assistance from the community to stay afloat. Skyrocketing rents in Tacoma are threatening the ability for Toy Rescue Mission to pay for its facility, and they’re running out of time.

“Without a building, we cease to exist,” Martha Davis, the Executive Director and President of Toy Rescue Mission, told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “There are so many families who need our help … and what we want to do is take the pressure off the parents, so parents can concentrate on food and shelter and clothing.”

Now, Toy Rescue Mission in Tacoma needs donations to help cover their soaring building costs and keep the operation running. 

The nonprofit has helped children in the Puget Sound region enjoy Christmas, Easter, birthdays and other holidays for more than 30 years. The mission is supported by volunteers from across the county.  

Previously, grant funding kept the program alive. However, Davis said many grants the organization applies for do not cover building costs.  

“Most of the grants out there now are funding program expenses, which are the toys,” Davis said. “And this is what the interesting thing is, we don’t have a problem getting toys and getting donations because the donations are coming in like you wouldn’t believe.” 

The magnitude of this program is staggering, supporting over 15,000 families last year alone. Davis also said that the organization just put together a successful back-to-school drive that was able to help nearly 1,000 students. A bulk of the outreach is done for the fast-approaching holidays.  

In an interview with The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, Davis recalled a particularly impactful moment where she said a small boy came in with his mother during a coat drive.  

“He picked up this coat that fit him to a T,” Davis said. “He didn’t want to pull it off. It was cold and raining that day. Two days later, he sent me the sweetest little thank you card. I got it on my wall right to this day. He put stickers on that he misspelled ‘thank you for the coat,’ but I understood what he was trying to say.” 

Davis said the building’s landlord has been lenient with them, but their rope is running out and she hopes to raise $10,000 in the next month or so. One of her employees set up a GoFundMe page for the organization.  

“So we’re begging you to please help us save our building so that we can keep serving you and your children,” Davis said. “You’re welcome to come and tour our facility at any particular time and see how your money is being spent. I think you would be amazed if you would walk in and see how the volunteers work so tediously.”

Davis said that without financial support, they won’t be able to continue to hand out smiles this holiday season. You can learn more about Toy Rescue Mission here. 

