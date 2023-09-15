Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyers argue 3 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death should have separate trials

Sep 15, 2023, 2:51 PM

Former Memphis police officers Emmitt Martin III, back left, and Desmond Mills Jr., back center, st...

Former Memphis police officers Emmitt Martin III, back left, and Desmond Mills Jr., back center, stand with their attorneys in Judge James Jones Jr.'s courtroom involving the case of five Memphis police officers charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Three former Memphis police officers accused of fatally beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop should have separate trials because they have different levels of responsibility than two other former colleagues who also are charged with murder in the highly publicized case, defense lawyers said Friday.

Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith have filed motions to sever their cases from Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin, arguing that they cannot receive fair trials if they all face a jury together for the violent beating of Nichols on Jan. 7 that was caught on police video.

All five former members of a Memphis Police Department crime-suppression unit have pleaded not guilty to state charges including second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the beating of Nichols, who was punched, kicked and slugged with a police baton after he fled a traffic stop during which he was hit with a stun gun and pepper spray.

Nichols, 29, died in a hospital three days after the beating. An autopsy report showed Nichols died from blows to the head and the manner of death was homicide. The report described brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the head and other parts of the body.

The five officers, all of whom are Black, were fired shortly after the beating, which was one of several violent encounters between police and Black people that have sparked protests and renewed debate about police brutality and police reform in the U.S.

In addition to the state charges, the five officers were indicted Tuesday on federal civil rights charges alleging they used excessive force and lied about the beating. They have pleaded not guilty.

The five former officers were part of the so-called Scorpion unit, a crime-suppression team that police officials disbanded after Nichols’ beating.

During a Friday hearing in state court, Judge James Jones Jr. heard from lawyers from the three former officers who are seeking separate trials.

John Keith Perry, the lawyer for Bean, and Martin Zummach, Smith’s attorney, said neither officer was at the initial traffic stop, when police say Nichols was pulled over on an allegation of reckless driving. Police have since said they have found no evidence that Nichols was actually driving recklessly.

Nichols ran away from officers who tried to restrain him outside of his car, authorities said. He ran toward his nearby home and called out for his mother as he was pummeled just steps from his house.

Nichols was “a helpless victim” as he was hit by Haley, Martin and Mills while being held by Bean and Smith, prosecutors said in a court filing.

The lawyers said Bean and Smith merely responded to a call about a suspect who was running away from police after he had been hit with a stun gun and pepper sprayed. Bean tackled Nichols, and he and Smith were just doing their job as they tried to get Nichols’ hands behind his back so that he could be handcuffed, the lawyers said.

“Obviously, he’s not going over there to kill anybody,” Zummach said of Smith.

Prosecutors oppose the requests for separate proceedings, arguing that the five officers can be treated fairly if tried together.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman said the five officers were not charged for actions from the traffic stop. Rather, they are responsible for what they did at the the second location, where Nichols was beaten and left to struggle with his injuries as he sat slumped against a police car, Hagerman said.

“We have all watched this crime happen together,” Hagerman said, referring to police video that’s been released to the public. “Five people, at the same time, wearing the same uniforms, doing the same things.”

Jones set an Oct. 5 hearing to deliver his ruling on the motions for separate trials.

National News

Associated Press

Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said. Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii officials say DNA tests drop Maui fire death count to 97

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii have adjusted the number of deaths from the deadly Maui wildfires down to at least 97 people. Previously officials said they believed at least 115 people had died in the fires, but further testing showed they had multiple DNA samples from some of those who died. The number […]

18 hours ago

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Shawn Still on Friday, Aug....

Associated Press

A Georgia state senator indicted with Trump won’t be suspended from office while the case is ongoing

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state senator won’t be suspended from office after he was one of 18 others indicted along with former President Donald Trump on charges that he sought to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state. A three-person panel didn’t recommend that state Sen. Shawn Still be […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate. __ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; […]

18 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House...

Associated Press

Biden aims to beef up safeguards for government workers as GOP hopefuls vow to slash workforce

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday took steps meant to strengthen protections for government employees as leading Republican presidential candidates, including former President Donald Trump, campaign on shrinking and remaking the federal workforce. The effort outlined by the Office of Personnel Management includes clarifications that federal employees can’t lose certain civil service protections […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities. The decision from the state Department of Health and Environment makes Kansas one of a handful of states […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Lawyers argue 3 former officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death should have separate trials