Back to Action Campaign with the Seattle Seahawks

Sep 15, 2023, 5:43 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

...

Join Northwest Harvest, along with the stations of Bonneville Seattle, Safeway, the Seattle Seahawks, the Washington Food Coalition, KING 5,  and Vault89 for the “Back to Action” campaign.

The Goal: over 3,000 volunteers helping our Hunger Relief Organizations by the end of the year!

On September 23rd, the campaign kicks off on the 10th Anniversary of the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII win, superstars from the winning team attending.

Let’s rebuild, reconnect and get back to action! Sign up at BacktoAction.co.

...

Back to Action Campaign with the Seattle Seahawks