Trial for 3 Tacoma officers charged in killing of Manny Ellis starts Monday

Sep 16, 2023, 4:06 PM

(Photo: KIRO 7 News)...

(Photo: KIRO 7 News)

(Photo: KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

TACOMA, Wash. — The trial for the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis starts on Monday.

Two officers are charged with second-degree murder, while one is charged with manslaughter.

Ellis had been stopped by police for allegedly trying to break into a car. Officers at the scene restrained him while Ellis complained that he couldn’t breathe. A medical examiner ruled Ellis’ death a homicide, saying that he died of hypoxia.

Proceedings will kick off with jury selection, which is expected to last a couple of weeks. Pre-trial motions were filed on Friday, largely related to the kinds of questions that can be asked by prosecutors to first responders.

A large part trial of the trial will focus on how Ellis died on that night in March 2020, just months before racial justice protests swept across the country. Prosecutors point out that Ellis, who was a Black man, was not armed when he was restrained, Tased, and beaten by officers.

A spit hood was also put over Ellis’ head and face while he was held down in the prone position. All of that was documented on video.

However, the defense argues the 33-year-old man’s death was not caused by the officers’ involvement. That’s based on an autopsy that found Ellis had meth in his system, as well as an enlarged heart.

Whether the officers’ use of force was justified will be dissected during the trial. Court documents show the defense has a list of nearly 200 witnesses that it could call forward.

This will also represent a test of a 2018 Washington law designed to roll back language that made it difficult to charge police officers involved in violent incidents. Since it was approved by voters, just four officers have been criminally charged under the law.

KIRO 7 will have a camera in court for the duration of the trial.

