Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after being shot in his patrol car

Sep 16, 2023, 10:08 PM | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 12:02 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after being transported to a hospital, Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference late Saturday night.

The preliminary investigation showed Clinkunbroomer was driving while on duty and fired upon around 6 p.m. He was found by an unidentified person Luna identified as a “good Samaritan” who called emergency services.

Luna said he believed the shooting was a “targeted attack” but the motive, and whether the deputy or the department in general was the target, was not yet known.

Every resource of the sheriff’s office would be brought to bear in the investigation and pursuit of the shooter, Luna said.

Clinkunbroomer was a third-generation officer who followed his grandfather and father into the sheriff’s office, Luna said.

The sheriff added that his office was working closely with representatives from the city of Palmdale, about 61 miles (98.1 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

“It is sickening, heartbreaking news,” Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents Palmdale, posted earlier in the evening on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

National News

Associated Press

Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee made landfall at near-hurricane strength Saturday, bringing destructive winds, rough surf and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada. But officials withdrew some warnings for the region late Saturday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center discontinued a tropical storm warning for the coast of Maine, while […]

1 day ago

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month...

Associated Press

Armed man accused of impersonating officer detained at Kennedy campaign event in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said police received a call Friday afternoon that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a U.S. Marshals […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Caught in a lie, CEO of embattled firm caring for NYC migrants resigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The chief executive officer of a firm hired by New York City to house and care for hundreds of migrants abruptly resigned Friday after he admitted to lying about his educational record and as DocGo has come under scrutiny for its $432 million no-bid contract with the city. Anthony Capone’s resignation […]

1 day ago

An outdoor tent city for the homeless is seen July 26, 2023, across from the city's historic railro...

Associated Press

Anchorage scrambles to find enough housing for the homeless before the Alaska winter sets in

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson gained national attention this summer when he proposed buying one-way airfare out of Alaska’s largest city for anyone without housing who wanted to leave before winter. Now, with the first snow just weeks away, those free tickets are nowhere in sight and the city is scrambling to […]

1 day ago

FILE - The Capitol in Washington, is seen at sunrise, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On one side of the...

Associated Press

The Senate’s bipartisan approach to government funding is putting pressure on a divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) — On one side of the Capitol, two senators have steered the debate over government funding mostly clear of partisan fights, creating a path for bills to pass with bipartisan momentum. Steps away, on the House side of the building, things couldn’t be more different. House Republicans, trying to win support from the […]

1 day ago

File - The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility vehi...

Associated Press

Auto workers strike will drive up car prices, but not right away — unless consumers panic

Car shoppers are heading for a new round of sticker shock if the strike by the United Auto Workers doesn’t end soon, particularly for popular vehicles that are already in short supply.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy died after being shot in his patrol car