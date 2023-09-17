Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol

Sep 17, 2023, 7:22 AM

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of President D...

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows a photo of President Donald Trump with his coast on as he returns to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after speaking on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.” (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(House Select Committee via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeatedly declined in an interview aired Sunday to answer questions about whether he watched the Capitol riot unfold on television, saying he would “tell people later at an appropriate time.”

Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, refused to say on NBC’s “Meet the Press” how he spent Jan. 6, 2021, once the insurrection began and whether he made phone calls as his supporters stormed the seat of American democracy.

“I’m not going to tell you. I’ll tell people later at an appropriate time,” Trump told moderator Kristen Welker after she asked if he spent that afternoon watching the attack on television in a dining room at the White House.

Trump’s former aides have said he sequestered himself in the room off the Oval Office to watch, at times even rewinding and rewatching some parts.

In the interview, taped Thursday at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey, Trump refused to say who he called as the violence unfolded. “Why would I tell you that?” he said.

Trump said in response to Welker’s pressing him about his public silence during the violence that he had made “beautiful statements” on the day of the attack.

Trump’s supporters, fueled by his lies about the 2020 presidential election, stormed the building as Congress prepare to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. Trump is facing federal criminal charges for his efforts to overturn his loss in that election but he is not facing charges related to the insurrection.

Trump said he might consider pardoning some of the rioters charged for their actions that day.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot and more than 600 have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

“I’m going to look at them, and I certainly might if I think it’s appropriate” to pardon them, the former president said.

Trump is facing 91 criminal charges across four cases in federal and state courts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, the mishandling of classified documents and charges related to allegations of hush-money paid to cover up extramarital affairs. He has denied wrongdoing.

Trump was asked if he fears going to jail.

“No, I don’t really. I don’t even think about it. I’m built a little differently I guess,” he said.

As he pushed to overturn the election, Trump relied on a band of outside allies who undertook what federal prosecutors have called a “criminal scheme” to fraudulently overturn the 2020 results instead of relying on the advice of attorneys in the White House who urged him to accept his loss to Biden.

Trump was asked in the interview why he didn’t listen to those lawyers.

“I didn’t respect them,” Trump said.

“In many cases, I didn’t respect them. But I did respect others. I respected many others that said the election was rigged.”

Trump said he was listening both to his instincts and “different people” to guide his actions around the election’s results.

The NBC appearance was Trump’s first broadcast network interview since leaving office and marked Welker’s debut show as host.

Trump also said he was pleased to hear Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remarks praising Trump for suggesting that he were elected to the White House again, he would negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Putin on Tuesday said Trump’s statements were “good” and brought “happiness.”

“Well, I like that he said that. Because that means what I’m saying is right,” Trump said on NBC.

Trump said he had had a good relationship with Putin, something he has said several times before, and denied that any deal he would seek in Ukraine would be a win for Russia and allow it to keep territory it has seized.

“That’s something that could have been negotiated,” Trump said. He went on and said, “They could have made a deal where there’s lesser territory right now than Russia’s already taken, to be honest.”

Trump repeatedly declined to say whether he would support a federal ban on abortion and he criticized a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy that was signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s top rivals in the presidential primary.

“I think what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake,” Trump said.

Trump said he did not care whether abortion was ultimately banned at a federal level or settled by laws in each state. The U.S. Supreme Court, with the support of three justices appointed by Trump, last year overturned the federal right to an abortion.

“From a pure standpoint, from a legal standpoint, I think it’s probably better” to be handled at the state level, Trump said.

“But I can live with it either way. It’s much more important, the number of weeks is much more important.”

National News

Alisha Alderson who is due to give birth in September, sits in the living room of her house in Bake...

Associated Press

Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth closer to home

Alisha Alderson placed her folded clothes and everything she needed for the last month of her pregnancy in various suitcases. She never imagined she would have to leave the comfort of her home in rural eastern Oregon just weeks before her due date. But following the abrupt closure in August of the only maternity ward […]

8 hours ago

File - Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, talks with President Joe Biden as he sits in a Corvette d...

Associated Press

UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a central argument for the United Auto Workers union: If Detroit’s three automakers raised CEO pay by 40% over the past four years, workers should get similar raises. UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly cited the figure, contrasting it with the 6% pay raises autoworkers have received since their […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional District 7,...

Associated Press

A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision siding with Black voters in an Alabama redistricting case gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprising opportunity before the 2024 elections. New congressional maps would have to include more districts in Alabama and potentially other states where Black voters would have a better chance of electing someone […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas AG Ken Paxton is back on job after acquittal but Republicans aren’t done attacking each other

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Newly acquitted of impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back on the job and getting back to the usual. Promises to keep dragging the Biden administration into court. Support from former President Donald Trump. And coming soon, a sit-down with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. As Paxton on […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Atlantic storm Lee delivers high winds and rain before forecasters call off warnings in some areas

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Atlantic storm Lee — which made landfall at near-hurricane strength, bringing destructive winds and torrential rains to New England and Maritime Canada — kept weakening Sunday after officials withdrew some warnings and predicted the storm would disappear early this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning that the […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening by an unknown assailant and an investigation is underway that the sheriff said will press all of the department’s resources into action. Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after being transported to a hospital, […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Trump refuses to say in a TV interview how he watched the Jan. 6 attack unfold at the US Capitol