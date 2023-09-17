Here’s what that loud rumbling across Seattle was on Saturday night

Seemingly, everyone across Puget Sound wondered what that loud rumbling sound was on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a sustained rumbling startled the entire region. It couldn’t be fireworks in September, could it? Panicked, some took to social media to see what was happening. Others went to rooftops or walked outside their homes to see what was going on. It sounded like loud explosions in the distance, but when they didn’t stop, people got more concerned.

It turns out the sound was fireworks, indeed. And it lasted around 30 minutes, put on by Western Display Fireworks for a private fireworks show.

Massive fireworks show off of Bainbridge Island this evening. Why? No idea. But the view from West Seattle was amazing. @westseattleblog pic.twitter.com/pCW0bbv2Y4 — Kevin Rutherford (@Clean_Lantern) September 17, 2023

Rumbling from fireworks freak out the Seattle area

Bainbridge Island Fire Department confirmed the private show was just outside their jurisdictional area. The private event had the proper permits to put on a show that freaked everyone out. It’s not the first time, they did a similar show last year at this time. It’s unclear who hired Western Display Fireworks for the show.

“You can expect noise associated with commercial fireworks that evening beginning around 9:30 p.m. Please do not call 911 with any complaints. Let’s keep those lines open for emergency reporting,” Bainbridge Island Fire Department posted to Facebook.

Many locals took to X to discuss.

“Hi, Bainbridge Island private person who put on an entire loud a** fireworks display on a random September night at 9:30 p.m.: you suck. Sincerely, West Seattle parents,” one user posted.

is there like a firework factory on fire across from seattle right now??? there have been non stop fireworks for like 20 minutes….. — Onjha (@onjha) September 17, 2023

So did we figure out who/what the Bainbridge fireworks were for last night, #Seattle? That was wild. I feel like we need something akin to the earthquake “did you feel it?” shake maps but for the sound (and feel, too). But… who did it? — Jeremy Cole (@jeremycole) September 17, 2023

Wait do u mean to tell me those fireworks were in a city almost AN HOUR away from me??? That they were heard even in seattle? wtf man — 🍉 kat (@angrydragonlady) September 17, 2023

