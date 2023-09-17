Close
Here’s what that loud rumbling across Seattle was on Saturday night

Sep 17, 2023, 2:46 PM

The Seattle skyline lit up blue. (Getty Images)...

The Seattle skyline lit up blue. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

BY JASON RANTZ


Seemingly, everyone across Puget Sound wondered what that loud rumbling sound was on Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, a sustained rumbling startled the entire region. It couldn’t be fireworks in September, could it? Panicked, some took to social media to see what was happening. Others went to rooftops or walked outside their homes to see what was going on. It sounded like loud explosions in the distance, but when they didn’t stop, people got more concerned.

It turns out the sound was fireworks, indeed. And it lasted around 30 minutes, put on by Western Display Fireworks for a private fireworks show.

Rumbling from fireworks freak out the Seattle area

Bainbridge Island Fire Department confirmed the private show was just outside their jurisdictional area. The private event had the proper permits to put on a show that freaked everyone out. It’s not the first time, they did a similar show last year at this time. It’s unclear who hired Western Display Fireworks for the show.

“You can expect noise associated with commercial fireworks that evening beginning around 9:30 p.m. Please do not call 911 with any complaints. Let’s keep those lines open for emergency reporting,” Bainbridge Island Fire Department posted to Facebook.

Many locals took to X to discuss.

“Hi, Bainbridge Island private person who put on an entire loud a** fireworks display on a random September night at 9:30 p.m.: you suck. Sincerely, West Seattle parents,” one user posted.

