Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Planned Parenthood resumes offering abortions in Wisconsin after more than a year

Sep 18, 2023, 7:43 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood resumed offering abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday after halting them for more than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Providers across the state stopped offering abortions following the June 2022 decision, fearing enforcement of an 1849 state law that appears to ban the procedure but had previously been nullified by the 1973 Roe ruling. A judge ruled last month that the 144-year-old law actually didn’t apply to medical abortions.

In light of the ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was again offering abortions at clinics in Madison and Milwaukee on Monday.

The lawsuit challenging the 1849 law was brought by Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general and is expected to end up in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control last month.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, praised the resumption of abortion services. Meanwhile, anti-abortion rights groups in the state condemned the move and promised to continue fighting in court for the procedure to be outlawed.

National News

Associated Press

A look at the prisoners Iran and US have identified previously in an exchange

Iran and the United States have previously identified eight of the 10 prisoners in an exchange Monday. Here is some information about them: SIAMAK NAMAZI Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in Iran in 2015. He had advocated closer ties between Iran and the West. Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Wexton won’t seek reelection to Congress after new medical diagnosis

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, announced Monday she won’t seek reelection in her district in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington after learning she has a severe form of Parkinson’s disease. Wexton announced in April that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and that she planned to continue her […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Former NFL player Sergio Brown missing; mother’s body was found near suburban Chicago creek

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities searched Monday for a former NFL player after his 73-year-old mother’s body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. Relatives told officers Saturday in Maywood that they could not find Sergio Brown, 35, or Myrtle Brown, police said. Officers found Myrtle Brown’s body, and a medical examiner […]

8 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door Dem...

Associated Press

Tech industry leaders endorse regulating artificial intelligence at rare summit in DC

The nation's biggest technology executives on Wednesday loosely endorsed the idea of government regulations for artificial intelligence at an unusual closed-door meeting in the U.S. Senate.

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wi...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden sues the IRS over tax disclosures after agent testimony

Hunter Biden sued the Internal Revenue Service on Monday, alleging that two agents who claimed interference into the case against him wrongly shared his personal tax information amid escalating legal and political struggles as the 2024 election looms. The suit says the agents “targeted and sought to embarrass Mr. Biden.” Biden says federal whistleblower protections […]

8 hours ago

In this 2022 photo provided by Joby Aviation is Joby’s pre-production prototype aircraft at the c...

Associated Press

Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The same Ohio river valley where the Wright brothers pioneered human flight will soon be manufacturing cutting-edge electric planes that take off and land vertically, under an agreement announced Monday between the state and Joby Aviation Inc. “When you’re talking about air taxis, that’s the future,” Republican Gov. Mike DeWine told […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Planned Parenthood resumes offering abortions in Wisconsin after more than a year