Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home

Sep 18, 2023, 5:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot Sunday in a suburban Chicago home.

The bodies were found about 8:40 p.m. in Romeoville by officers sent to the home by concerned relatives of the victims to conduct a well-being check, Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters Monday.

The victims were believed to have been shot between Saturday night and early Sunday, Burne said. The deaths are being investigated as murders, he added.

The adults were identified as Roberto Rolon and Zoraida Bartolomei. The names and ages of their children were not immediately released.

“A member of the family did not show up for work at 6 a.m. Sunday and did not respond to phone calls throughout the day,” Burne said. “Family members became concerned.”

Romeoville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mohamed Khairullah, the longest serving Muslim mayor in the U.S., thought he had finally resolved years of airport searches and border interrogations in 2021, when his name appeared to be removed from the government’s secret terror watchlist. Then, earlier this year, the discriminatory treatment renewed when Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Sept. 15 The Washington Post on federally reclassifying marijuana The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended removing cannabis from the federal government’s list of drugs that have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Known as Schedule I, this […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former Missouri police officer who shot into car gets probation after guilty plea

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police officer was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for shooting into a fleeing vehicle several times and wounding the driver. Matthew Schanz, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. As part of the plea agreement, he must surrender his state law enforcement certification until his probation ends. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a governmen...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races Monday to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down as even a proposal to include hardline border security provisions wasn’t enough to appease the far-right flank in his Republican House majority. The speaker told his […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Retrial delayed for man whose conviction in the death of former NFL player Will Smith was overturned

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The long-awaited retrial of the man whose conviction in the death of former NFL star Will Smith was thrown out because the jury verdict wasn’t unanimous was delayed without explanation Monday. State District Judge Camille Buras announced the continuance after meeting with prosecutors and defense attorneys for Cardell Hayes in her […]

3 hours ago

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay holds a Surface Duo, left, and Surface Neo at an ev...

Associated Press

Microsoft chief product exec behind Surface devices and Windows 11 steps down

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home