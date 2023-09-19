ATF, trade group offering reward in search for gun store robbery suspects

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced they would be offering a reward for information that will help capture suspects who robbed a gun store in Monroe earlier this month.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, matched by the NSSF, which also bills itself as the trade association for the firearm industry, for a possible reward of up to $10,000.

The gun shop, “Armageddon Arms,” was robbed just before 5 a.m. Sept. 6. A passerby called 911 to report seeing multiple vehicles flee the area in the 100 block of South Lewis Street.

The front of the store can be seen smashed in, according to photos released by the police. Police believe the damage was done by a white SUV they found abandoned and still running at the scene.

The ATF said that 24 guns were taken from the store.

The Monroe Police Department and ATF are investigating the burglary.