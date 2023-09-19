Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

ATF, trade group offering reward in search for gun store robbery suspects

Sep 18, 2023, 5:22 PM

ATF reward gun store...

(Photo from Monroe Police)

(Photo from Monroe Police)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced they would be offering a reward for information that will help capture suspects who robbed a gun store in Monroe earlier this month.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, matched by the NSSF, which also bills itself as the trade association for the firearm industry, for a possible reward of up to $10,000.

The gun shop, “Armageddon Arms,” was robbed just before 5 a.m. Sept. 6. A passerby called 911 to report seeing multiple vehicles flee the area in the 100 block of South Lewis Street.

More crime news: Woman viciously attacked at Normandy Park gas station

The front of the store can be seen smashed in, according to photos released by the police. Police believe the damage was done by a white SUV they found abandoned and still running at the scene.

The ATF said that 24 guns were taken from the store.

The Monroe Police Department and ATF are investigating the burglary.

Local News

dangerous drive...

Micki Gamez

Research: Fall is the most dangerous season for drivers

"Statistics tell us that drivers are twice as likely to get in an accident in the dark as they are in daylight," CARFAX Editor-in-Chief Patrick Olsen said.

2 hours ago

carbon emission auction...

Frank Sumrall

GOP lawmaker pushes for $100 in gas relief for registered drivers

The Carbon Auction Relief (CAR) payment program would send excess revenue collected from carbon auctions directly to registered drivers within the state.

3 hours ago

everett clinic...

Frank Sumrall

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic to become Optum in 2024 rebrand

The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic in Seattle will soon be known as Optum, the name of the parent company.

4 hours ago

covid-19 dashboard respiratory illnesses...

L.B. Gilbert

COVID-19 dashboard converted to track 3 respiratory illnesses

The Washington State Department of Health has just launched its new Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard, which is set to replace the COVID-19 dashboard.

5 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

‘The worst it’s ever been’: Vashon residents voice frustrations with troubled ferry route

State legislators are probably going to get an earful from Vashon Island residents about the major issues many of them see on their ferry route

8 hours ago

india seattle police bodycam...

Sam Campbell and Bill Kaczaraba

More protests following Seattle police comments after death of Jaahnavi Kandula

There were more protests this weekend over comments made by Seattle police after a university student was struck and killed by a police cruiser.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

ATF, trade group offering reward in search for gun store robbery suspects