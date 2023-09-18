Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit

Sep 18, 2023, 3:25 PM

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbo...

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School about the Billion Oyster Project on Governor's Island in New York on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, Pool)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City on Monday on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the United States for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges.

William was taken to Governors Island in New York Harbor to see the efforts of the Billion Oyster Project. The organization is trying to rebuild the oyster reefs that were once abundant in New York waters, and which can help with water filtration and to protect against storm damage.

On Tuesday, William is scheduled to speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. He founded the prize, which looks for ways to address the problems created by climate change, and is announcing a second group of finalists.

The summit is taking place during New York Climate Week and the 78th convening of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

National News

Associated Press

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered a phone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce plan to safeguard sacred tribal lands in New Mexico’s Sandoval County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to safeguard sacred tribal lands, federal authorities announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) within the Placitas area in New Mexico’s Sandoval County. The U.S. Department of the Interior and federal Bureau of Land Management said a proposed mineral withdrawal would bar new […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mohamed Khairullah, the longest serving Muslim mayor in the U.S., thought he had finally resolved years of airport searches and border interrogations in 2021, when his name appeared to be removed from the government’s secret terror watchlist. Then, earlier this year, the discriminatory treatment renewed when Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Sept. 15 The Washington Post on federally reclassifying marijuana The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended removing cannabis from the federal government’s list of drugs that have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Known as Schedule I, this […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Missouri police officer who shot into car gets probation after guilty plea

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police officer was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for shooting into a fleeing vehicle several times and wounding the driver. Matthew Schanz, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. As part of the plea agreement, he must surrender his state law enforcement certification until his probation ends. […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters about avoiding a governmen...

Associated Press

Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a new plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is running out of options as he races Monday to come up with a plan to keep the federal government from shutting down as even a proposal to include hardline border security provisions wasn’t enough to appease the far-right flank in his Republican House majority. The speaker told his […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit