Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Norfolk Southern announces details of plan to pay for lost home values because of Ohio derailment

Sep 18, 2023, 3:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Norfolk Southern announced new details Monday about its plan to compensate East Palestine residents for lost home values since the fiery derailment disrupted life in the eastern Ohio town in February.

The railroad’s program will no doubt be welcomed by some people who want to sell their homes and move away from the town rather than deal with the lingering health worries. But some critics say the railroad should be doing more to address those health concerns instead of worrying so much about economic recovery in the area.

And the details are still tentative because the Ohio Attorney General’s office is still negotiating an agreement that will create a long-term fund to compensate homeowners along with two other funds to pay for any health problems or water contamination issues that crop up down the road. The Attorney General’s office said it’s not clear when those funds will be finalized because of all the unanswered questions at this stage.

Already, the railroad estimates that the cleanup will cost more than $800 million, which includes $74 million that Norfolk Southern has pledged to East Palestine to help the town recover. That total will continue to grow as the cleanup continues, the funds are finalized and various lawsuits move forward. The railroad will also get compensation from its insurers and likely other companies involved in the derailment.

“This is another step in fulfilling our promise to East Palestine to make it right. Norfolk Southern is steadfast in keeping our commitments, including protecting the home values of the community,” said CEO Alan Shaw, who is working to improve safety on the railroad. “This program aims to give homeowners the reassurance they need.”

The new program will pay homeowners in East Palestine and the surrounding area the difference between the appraised market value of their homes and the sale price. But accepting compensation through the program will require homeowners to forego property damage claims they might eventually collect as part of one of the lawsuits against the railroad.

JD Vance, one of Ohio’s U.S. Senators who proposed a package of railroad safety reforms after the derailment that is still awaiting a vote, said he remains skeptical of Norfolk Southern.

“My expectations that they will deliver on their promises are low,” said Vance, a Republican. “I will continue to hold the railroad and its backers in Congress accountable for the promises they made to Ohioans.”

Longtime East Palestine resident Jami Wallace, who still hasn’t moved back home since the derailment, said she and the Unity Council group she helps lead are much more focused on residents’ health instead of things like home values, even though the government and railroad continue to insist that ongoing tests of the air and water in the area don’t show concerning levels of chemicals.

Plus, she said “a lot of our most vulnerable are the people that rent,” so this program to help homeowners won’t do much for them.

“Human health should just come first,” Wallace said.

And getting answers to the community’s questions about potential health problems is the priority for Wallace, who is frustrated that she has been unable to persuade the EPA to conduct detailed testing inside her home’s basement.

Besides, people who have lived in town for generations aren’t eager to sell their homes anyway. They just want to know if their homes are safe.

“It’s not just about selling the house and being able to move to another house. We don’t want to move,” Wallace said.

National News

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to students from the Urban Assembly New York Harbo...

Associated Press

Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince William got a first-hand look at the waters of New York City on Monday on a visit to an oyster reef restoration project, after arriving in the United States for an environmental summit connected to a global competition for solutions to climate change challenges. William was taken to Governors Island […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Family says 14-year-old daughter discovered phone taped to back of toilet seat on flight to Boston

BOSTON (AP) — The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered a phone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew. During the Sept. 2 American Airlines flight 1441, the girl was […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal authorities announce plan to safeguard sacred tribal lands in New Mexico’s Sandoval County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to safeguard sacred tribal lands, federal authorities announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres (1,619 hectares) within the Placitas area in New Mexico’s Sandoval County. The U.S. Department of the Interior and federal Bureau of Land Management said a proposed mineral withdrawal would bar new […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit by Islamic rights group says US terror watchlist woes continue even after names are removed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mohamed Khairullah, the longest serving Muslim mayor in the U.S., thought he had finally resolved years of airport searches and border interrogations in 2021, when his name appeared to be removed from the government’s secret terror watchlist. Then, earlier this year, the discriminatory treatment renewed when Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Sept. 15 The Washington Post on federally reclassifying marijuana The Department of Health and Human Services has recommended removing cannabis from the federal government’s list of drugs that have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.” Known as Schedule I, this […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Missouri police officer who shot into car gets probation after guilty plea

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri police officer was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for shooting into a fleeing vehicle several times and wounding the driver. Matthew Schanz, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. As part of the plea agreement, he must surrender his state law enforcement certification until his probation ends. […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Norfolk Southern announces details of plan to pay for lost home values because of Ohio derailment