NATIONAL NEWS

Police probe report of dad being told 11-year-old girl could face charges in images sent to man

Sep 18, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus police say they are investigating a report that a father was told by officers that his 11-year-old daughter could face charges after he called to report that she had been the victim of an “online predator.”

A video posted on social media shows the unidentified man talking to officers who came to his door in answer to his complaint of a man having manipulated his daughter into sending images. The man says he wanted someone to talk to her to get her “to realize what this was” and then suggests “reality is” there isn’t much he can do.

One officer is heard in the video saying his daughter “could probably get charged with child porn” if she produced the images. Told the girl is only 11, the officer replies “Doesn’t matter. She’s still making porn.” After the man says she is being manipulated by an adult on the internet, the same officer asks whether the girl is taking pictures, and the man then breaks off the conversation and the officers depart, according to the video.

It’s unclear when the interaction took place, but the social media poster said the police response occurred six hours after the man’s call to police.

Columbus police said Monday that the city’s Department of the Inspector General, “which investigates complaints of misconduct and/or excessive use of force by sworn personnel, has opened an inquiry into this incident.” The department said it is investigating the video posted on social media “involving two officers responding to a call for service.”

Police said they regard all sexual misconduct allegations” with the utmost seriousness” and “incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern.” Detectives with the sexual assault unit were immediately notified and have since initiated an investigation.

