NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused in deaths of nearly two dozen elderly women in Texas killed by his prison cellmate

Sep 19, 2023, 9:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing nearly two dozen older women and who was convicted last year in the slayings of two was killed Tuesday morning by his cellmate at a Texas prison, an official said.

Billy Chemirmir, 50, was found dead in his cell, said Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Hannah Haney. She said that Chemirmir’s cellmate, who is serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the assailant. She said she could not the cellmate’s identity or how Chemirmir was killed.

The first capital murder trial of Chemirmir for the slaying of Lu Thi Harris, 81, ended in mistrial in Dallas County. He was later convicted in a second trial for Harris’ death and convicted of a second killing in the death of Mary Brooks, 87.

Authorities said Chemirmir preyed on older women, killing them and stealing their valuables. Chemirmir, who maintained his innocence, was serving two sentences of life without the possibility of parole.

He was caught after a 91-year-old woman survived an attack in 2018 and told police he forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewelry and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the jewelry box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom.

Chemirmir was imprisoned at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, located about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

Haney said that the Office of Inspector General is investigating his death.

