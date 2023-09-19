Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer of Indiana sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading

Sep 19, 2023, 10:41 AM | Updated: 1:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to 22 months in prison for making illegal stock trades based on inside information while working as a consultant and lobbyist after he left office.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer, 64, a House Republican from 1993 to 2011, was also ordered to forfeit $354,027, representing the amount of illegal gains, and to pay a $10,000 fine.

Buyer, a lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran, once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at ex-President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

Buyer was convicted in connection with insider trading involving the $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile and Sprint, announced in April 2018, and illegal trades in the management consulting company Navigant when his client Guidehouse was set to acquire it in a deal publicly disclosed weeks later.

Defense lawyers had requested home confinement and community service as a punishment while prosecutors urged a three-year prison sentence.

Judge Richard M. Berman said Buyer’s conviction by a jury in March was not a close call because the evidence against him “screams guilty.” The judge said Buyer lied when he testified at his trial about when he learned about mergers that he profited from.

Berman noted that he had previously rejected claims that Buyer was unjustly prosecuted or that he could not obtain a fair trial in Manhattan because the population of New York City favors Democrats. Berman named six suburban counties outside of the city where jurors were also drawn from.

Buyer was ordered to report to prison on Nov. 28.

Prior to being sentenced, Buyer, who is from Noblesville, Indiana, told the judge he should visit Indiana, where someone buying a dozen ears of corn for $6 off the back of an unmanned trailer might put the money in a container that already has $300 in it without worrying that anybody will snatch the cash.

“It’s an honor system. It’s how we live. It’s how I’ve lived my life,” he said.

National News

Associated Press

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Adnan Syed, speaking a year after he was released from prison when a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, emphasized his innocence again on Tuesday, as he faces yet another stage in his long and complex legal odyssey next month in Maryland’s Supreme Court after a lower […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

California law restricting companies’ use of information from kids online is halted by federal judge

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has halted implementation of a California law intended to restrict companies’ use of information gathered from young internet users in order to protect the privacy of minors. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, saying the legislation interferes with firms’ use of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Eighth endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle this year, wildlife officials say

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle, officials said. The 2-year-old male panther’s remains were found Monday along Interstate 75 in Collier County, near the western end of Alligator Alley, wildlife officials said. All eight known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

After unintended 12-year pause, South Carolina says it has secured drug to resume lethal injections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has obtained a drug needed to carry out lethal injections and is ready to perform the state’s first execution in over 12 years, officials announced Tuesday. The pause on executions wasn’t official. The state’s supply of the three drugs it used to kill inmates expired and drug companies refused […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Prosecutor begins to review whether Minnesota trooper’s shooting of Black man was justified

An investigation into a Minnesota trooper fatally shooting a Black man has wrapped up, and now it is up to prosecutors to decide if charges are warranted. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Public Safety Department’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had submitted the findings of its inquiry into the death of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Temple University says acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing on stage

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University acting president JoAnne A. Epps has died after collapsing at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon, the university said. Epps was transported to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the university said. She was 72. Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer at […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer of Indiana sentenced to 22 months in prison for insider trading