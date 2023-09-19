Code Word Contest for Seahawks vs. Panthers – WEDNESDAY

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on September 24th at Lumen Field.

Listen to “Seattle’s Morning News” on Wednesday, September 20th, for your chance to enter. A unique Seahawks code word will be announced in the show but don’t wait, the “Seattle’s Morning News” code word expires at 11:59 a.m. (PDT) on Wednesday, September 20th. Type the code word in the form below, complete the registration form, and you’ll be entered to win!

Sunday, September 24th is going to be a special day at Lumen Field, as the team celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Seahawks historic Super Bowl XLVIII win. Secure your tickets today at Seahawks.com/tickets.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.