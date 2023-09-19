Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Code Word Contest for Seahawks vs. Panthers – WEDNESDAY

Sep 19, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

...

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on September 24th at Lumen Field.

Listen to “Seattle’s Morning News” on Wednesday, September 20th, for your chance to enter. A unique Seahawks code word will be announced in the show but don’t wait, the “Seattle’s Morning News” code word expires at 11:59 a.m. (PDT) on Wednesday, September 20th. Type the code word in the form below, complete the registration form, and you’ll be entered to win!

Sunday, September 24th is going to be a special day at Lumen Field, as the team celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Seahawks historic Super Bowl XLVIII  win. Secure your tickets today at Seahawks.com/tickets.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.

Contests and Events

...

No Author

KTTH Freedom Series: Saving Washington State

Join us for the next KTTH Freedom Series: Saving Washington State as we hold politicians accountable, provide solutions to the state’s biggest challenges, and chart a new course for our state.

1 day ago

...

No Author

Back to Action Campaign with the Seattle Seahawks

Join Northwest Harvest, along with the stations of Bonneville Seattle, Safeway, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Food Coalition for the “Back to Action” campaign.

4 days ago

...

No Author

Win a Trip to Victoria B.C. from Clipper Vacations!

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to beautiful Victoria B.C. on the fast Clipper ferry provided by Clipper Vacations!

5 days ago

...

No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

8 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Seahawks Code Word Contest for Seahawks vs. Panthers – TUESDAY

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win two tickets to see the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers on September 24th at Lumen Field.

13 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Seahawks Code Word Contest for the 2023 Home Opener

KIRO Radio has your chance to win two tickets to the Seahawks Home Opener when they host the Los Angeles Rams September 10th at Lumen Field.

18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Code Word Contest for Seahawks vs. Panthers – WEDNESDAY