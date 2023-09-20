Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

State governors from Arizona, New Mexico seek stronger economic ties with Taiwan

Sep 19, 2023, 10:07 PM

FILE - This combo images shows New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, and Arizona Gov. Katie...

FILE - This combo images shows New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, right. Trade missions took Lujan Grisham and counterpart Hobbs to the self-governing island of Taiwan that China would like to see reunited with the mainland. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Governors from the Southwestern United States are pursuing stronger business ties with Taiwan in hopes of attracting new foreign investments and jobs to their landlocked states.

Trade missions this week have taken New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Arizona counterpart Katie Hobbs, both Democrats, to the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Hobbs said her goal was to encourage ongoing investments to make Arizona a hub for semiconductor manufacturing. She met Monday with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. executives and suppliers, visiting their plant as well as water treatment facilities.

Arizona leaders have been touting that the state will be the home of a Taiwanese microchip manufacturer’s first U.S. plant, generating 12,000 construction jobs.

Construction started in 2021 on that sprawling facility that will utilize precision trademark technology for semiconductor fabrication with the capacity to produce 20,000 wafers per month. Once completed and operational next year, the plant is estimated to create 4,500 high-tech jobs.

Democratic President Joe Biden visited the site in December, praising it as a demonstration of how his policies are fostering job growth. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines.

At a business conference in Taipei on Tuesday, Lujan Grisham urged entrepreneurs and leaders to consider investment opportunities in her home state, touting a workforce with access to subsidized child care and tuition-free college.

Lujan Grisham says she hopes to expand the presence in New Mexico of Taiwanese companies that already including the label printing business Cymmetrik and wire manufacturer Admiral Cable – both with facilities at Santa Teresa, New Mexico, near a port of entry for freight between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Strengthening our relationships here is good for New Mexico, good for America, and good for Taiwan as we develop a global economy with a more stable and resilient supply chain,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

Beijing wants to reunite the mainland with the self-governing island of Taiwan, a goal that raises the prospect of armed conflict.

At the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Biden described U.S. partnerships around the globe aimed at creating economic, security and other advancements, even as he stressed that those relationships were not about “containing any country” — a clear reference to Beijing.

Several other governors — Democratic and Republican — have recently traveled on trade missions to Taiwan. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer became the first serving governor of Michigan to visit Taiwan, during an investments-related tour this month that included stops in Japan. Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb traveled to Taiwan in August on a separate trade mission.

In August, Singapore-based Maxeon Solar Technologies announced plans to build a major solar panel manufacturing plant in Albuquerque, New Mexico, pending approval of a loan application with the U.S. Department of Energy.

The factory would employ about 1,800 people to provide photovoltaic solar panels for use in residential, commercial and utility-scale solar arrays.

Hobbs’ trade mission includes a visit to South Korea.

___

Tang reported from Phoenix.

National News

FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right, atten...

Associated Press

Prosecutors set to lay out case against officers in death of unarmed Black man in Denver suburb

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors are expected to present opening statements after jury selection wraps up Wednesday in the trial of two police officers charged in the 2019 death of an unarmed Black man who was forcibly detained while walking on a Denver suburb. In the first of several trials stemming from the death of […]

2 hours ago

A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday...

Associated Press

Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had a howling good time Tuesday during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. During the training, the quintet of pooches and their trainers walked through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, rode an elevated tram and boarded an airplane. It was all part of […]

3 hours ago

In this undated photo provided by Rebecca Hale, Marc Tyler Nobleman poses for a portrait. The autho...

Associated Press

A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit

ATLANTA (AP) — Marc Tyler Nobleman was supposed to talk to kids about the secret co-creator of Batman, with the aim of inspiring young students in suburban Atlanta’s Forsyth County to research and write. Then the school district told him he had to cut a key point from his presentation — that the artist he […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Immigrants from Venezuela are reflected in a marble wall while taking shelter at the Chicago...

Associated Press

Biden’s Democratic allies intensify pressure for asylum-seekers to get work permits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As more than 100,000 migrants arrived in New York City over the past year after crossing the border from Mexico, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul have begged President Joe Biden for one thing, above all others, to ease the crisis: “Let them work,” both Democrats have said repeatedly in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

2 teens in Las Vegas face murder charges for fatal hit-and-run they captured on video, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two teenagers face murder charges for targeting a bicyclist in Las Vegas and capturing on video the moment they drove into the man as he pedaled along the side of a road, authorities said Tuesday. Las Vegas police said they have tied the teens to at least three hit-and-run incidents on […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Arguments to free FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried get rough reception from federal appeals panel

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in Manhattan seemed unreceptive Tuesday to arguments that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be released on bail before his trial starts in two weeks so he can better prepare for trial. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Manhattan, and all three judges were […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

State governors from Arizona, New Mexico seek stronger economic ties with Taiwan