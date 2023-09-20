Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement

Sep 20, 2023, 1:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes as he was being admitted to a Virginia pscyhiatric hospital has reached an $8.5 million settlement with the state, county and the sheriff whose deputies were involved in restraining the man.

A judge approved the wrongful death settlement Tuesday, according to an agreement filed in Henrico Circuit District Court.

Irvo Otieno, 28, died in March while handcuffed and pinned to the floor of Central State Hospital for about 11 minutes by seven Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees.

