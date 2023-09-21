Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries

Sep 20, 2023, 11:38 PM

Lebanese Army investigators inspect bullet holes and collect forensic evidence next to the entrance...

Lebanese Army investigators inspect bullet holes and collect forensic evidence next to the entrance of U.S. Embassy in Aukar, a northern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Lebanon's security agencies have launched an investigation into a late night shooting outside the U.S. embassy in Lebanon that caused no injuries, officials said Thursday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AUKAR, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanonese security agencies have launched an investigation into a late-night shooting outside the U.S. Embassy that caused no injuries, officials said Thursday.

No one claimed responsibility for the small arms fire Wednesday night near the entrance to the heavily fortified compound in Beirut’s northeastern suburb of Awkar. It was not immediately clear if the incident was a politically motivated attack.

“There were no injuries, and our facility is safe,” U.S. Embassy spokesperson Jake Nelson said. “We are in close contact with host country law enforcement authorities.”

The Lebanese army took measures near the embassy shortly after the shooting, and security agencies began an investigation including analyzing security cameras in the area, a Lebanese official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Lebanese military police investigators marked at least five bullet holes in the wall next to the embassy entrance. Heavier-than-usual security measures were in effect, but the road leading to the embassy was not closed.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of a bombing attack on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut on April 18, 1983, that killed 63 people including at least 17 Americans. Top CIA officials were among those who died. U.S. officials blamed the militant group Hezbollah. The embassy later was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital.

In recent years there have been no reported attacks on the embassy, although Lebanon has a long history of attacks against Americans.

In 2008, an explosion targeted a U.S. Embassy vehicle in northern Beirut, killing at least three Lebanese and injuring an American bystander and a local embassy employee. The blast, which damaged the armored SUV and several other vehicles, occurred just before a farewell reception for the American ambassador at a hotel in central Beirut.

In October 1983, a truck bombing killed 241 American service members at the U.S. Marine barracks at the Beirut airport.

In 1976, the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Francis E. Meloy Jr., and an aide, Robert O. Waring, were kidnapped and shot to death in Beirut. In 1984, William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped and killed by the Islamic Jihad group.

The U.S. withdrew all diplomats from Beirut in September 1989 and did not reopen its embassy until 1991.

___

Associated Press journalist Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.

World

Associated Press

South Africa to host US trade forum as diplomatic tensions subside

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will host a meeting in November of nations participating in the U.S. Africa Growth and Opportunity Act despite earlier calls to exclude the country from the forum due to its ties to Russia and the docking of a sanctioned Russian vessel near Cape Town last year. AGOA is U.S. legislation […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Azerbaijan claims full control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region as Armenian forces agree to disarm

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijan claimed full control of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region Wednesday after local Armenian forces there agreed to lay down their weapons following the latest outbreak of fighting in the decades-long separatist conflict. Authorities in the ethnic Armenian region that has run its affairs without international recognition since fighting broke out in […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street falls after the Federal Reserve warns rates may stay higher in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks slumped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it may not cut interest rates next year by as much as it earlier thought, regardless of how much Wall Street wants it. The S&P 500 fell 41.75, or 0.9%, to 4,402.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 76.85, or 0.2%, to […]

1 day ago

Helmut Kramer poses for a portrait in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Kramer, 53, said he...

Associated Press

In Chile, justice eludes victims of Catholic clergy sex abuse years after the crisis exploded

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Soon after she learned what happened, Helmut Kramer’s mother grabbed a pair of scissors and cut the priest out of photographs from her son’s baptism. “She kept the photos after that,” said Kramer, who was sexually abused at age 12 in a Jesuit school in Antofagasta, a city in northern Chile. […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

A Moscow court declines to hear an appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

MOSCOW (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared Tuesday in Moscow City Court, seeking release from jail on espionage charges, but it declined to hear his appeal and returned the case to a lower court to deal with unspecified procedural violations. The decision means Gershkovich, 31, will remain jailed at least until Nov. […]

2 days ago

Rescuers and relatives of victims set up tents in front of collapsed buildings in Derna, Libya, Mon...

Associated Press

Libyan leader says flooded city has been divided to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks

DERNA, Libya (AP) — Authorities have divided Libya’s flood-stricken city of Derna into four sections to create buffers in case of disease outbreaks, the prime minister of Libya’s eastern administration said Tuesday, a day after thousands of angry protesters demanded the city’s rapid reconstruction. Last week, two dams collapsed during Mediterranean storm Daniel, sending a […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries