Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Census shows 3.5 million Middle Eastern residents in US, Venezuelans fastest growing Hispanic group

Sep 20, 2023, 9:09 PM

FILE - Confetti flies as Dearborn mayor candidate Abdullah Hammoud prepares to speak to supporters ...

FILE - Confetti flies as Dearborn mayor candidate Abdullah Hammoud prepares to speak to supporters at the election night gathering at the Mohammed Turfe Community Center in Dearborn, Mich., on Nov. 2, 2021. The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African, Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade and Asian Indian was the largest population group of Asians who identify as a single race, according to the 2020 census' most detailed figures on race and ethnicity released Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Robin Buckson /Detroit News via AP, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Robin Buckson /Detroit News via AP, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African, Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade and Chinese and Asian Indians were the two largest Asian groups, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The most detailed race and ethnicity data to date from the 2020 census was released Thursday more than three years after the once-a-decade head count, which determines political power, the distribution of $2.8 trillion in annual federal funding and holds up a mirror to how the U.S. has changed in a decade. The delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of a new method to protect the confidentiality of participants.

The Census Bureau says the 2020 census provided more details on the nation’s racial and ethnic groups than ever before, offering counts for about 1,550 racial, ethnic and tribal groups, although some tables aren’t available at smaller geographies for some groups because of the new confidentiality methods.

MIDDLE EASTERN OR NORTH AFRICAN POPULATION

The 2020 census was the first to allow respondents to identify themselves as coming from a Middle Eastern or North African country, otherwise known as MENA. While there was no separate MENA category in the 2020 census, respondents were encouraged to write-in their backgrounds, and if they wrote Jordanian or Moroccan, for instance, they could be classified as MENA. The data showed that more than 3.5 million people did so or in combination with another group.

The results come as the Biden administration contemplates updating the nation’s racial and ethnic categories for the first time since 1997. Right now, MENA residents are classified as white, but they would have their own category under the proposed changes. The process also would combine the race and ethnic origin questions into a single query, because some advocates say the current method of asking about race and separately about ethnic origin often confuses Hispanic respondents.

The bureau’s American Community Survey previously has asked a question about ancestry, from which MENA figures could be inferred, but the survey collects data only from 3.5 million households while census forms go to every U.S. household.

“This is a monumental change,” said Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute, a Washington-based advocacy group. “For us, it’s a wonderful indication of what is to come when we secure a MENA category.”

According to the 2020 census, the two largest groups of people who identified as MENA, either alone or in combination with another group, were Lebanese, with more than 685,000 people, and Iranian with more than 568,000 people. The states with the largest MENA populations were California, Michigan and New York.

HISPANIC POPULATION

Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group. They nearly tripled their numbers, from more than 215,000 people to more than 605,000 people from 2010 to 2020, as they fled a political, economic and humanitarian crisis that has lasted the entirety of President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

“This shows, really, what is going on in Venezuela,” said Ernesto Ackerman, president of Independent Venezuelan American Citizens, an advocacy group in Miami. “There is nothing there and it’s getting worse.”

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it was granting temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are already in the U.S. — quickly making them eligible to work.

Mexicans were, far and away, the largest Hispanic group in the U.S. with a population of 35.9 million people, followed by Puerto Ricans with 5.6 million people and Salvadorans at 2.3 million people.

WHITE POPULATION

Among the census respondents who identified as white, English was the most common detailed group written down on the form where people were asked to elaborate on their backgrounds, with 46.6 million people saying they were English alone or in any combination. They were followed by those identifying as German, with 45 million people, and Irish, with 38.6 million people.

BLACK OR AFRICAN AMERICAN POPULATION

Among the 46.9 million Black respondents, African American was the most common answer, either alone or combined with another group, at 24.5 million people, when asked about their backgrounds. That answer was followed in more or less a tie between Jamaican and Haitian at more than 1 million people each. Nigerians had the next highest responses, with more than 604,000 people, followed by Ethiopians at more than 325,000 people.

ASIAN POPULATION

More than 5.2 million people identified as Chinese, the largest group among respondents who were Asian alone or in combination with another group. They were followed by Asian Indians with 4.7 million people, Filipinos with 4.4 million people and the Vietnamese population at 2.2 million people. The Nepalese population was the fastest growing Asian group, growing from almost 52,000 people in 2010 to almost 206,000 people in 2020. California was home to the largest share of the six most common Asian groups in the U.S. New York had the second-largest share of Chinese residents, while Texas had the second-largest share of Asian Indian residents.

AMERICAN INDIAN AND ALASKA NATIVE POPULATION

For the American Indian and Alaska Native population in the U.S., Cherokee was the largest group alone or in combination with another group, with 1.5 million people. The next highest was Aztec with almost 584,000 respondents and Navajo Nation with more than 423,000. Tlingit was the largest Alaska Native alone or in any combination group, with more than 22,600 people.

SOME OTHER RACE

Almost 94% of the almost 28 million respondents who answered “some other race” for the race question were Hispanic, supporting previous research that showed Hispanics often are unsure how to answer the question with the current race categories. Some 1.9 million respondents who picked “some other race” identified as multiracial or multi-ethnic, and more than a half million said they were Brazilian, either alone or in combination with another group.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Lifestyle

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill High...

Associated Press

A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination

The same week his state outlawed racial discrimination based on hairstyles, a Black high school student in Texas was suspended because school officials said his locs violated the district’s dress code. Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, received an in-school suspension after he was told his hair fell below […]

3 days ago

A single-use cup undergoes a rigidity test at the Tryer Center at Starbucks headquarters, Wednesday...

Associated Press

Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?

Just as noteworthy as what they're carrying is what they are not: the disposable Starbucks cup, an icon in a world where the word is overused.

6 days ago

FILE - University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vig...

Associated Press

At the University of North Carolina, two shootings 30 years apart show how much has changed

Three decades ago, as a University of North Carolina student, he covered a deadly shooting for the school newspaper. Last month, as a journalism professor at the same school, Ryan Thornburg kept his students safe during a lockdown — after another shooting. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle. Other […]

7 days ago

FILE - An officer directs traffic at Love Field Airport in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. The ra...

Associated Press

On the road again: Commuting makes a comeback as employers try to put pandemic in the rearview

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you think U.S. roads have gotten busier on your morning commute, you’re not alone. The rate of workers driving to their jobs creeped upwards nationwide last year, as did those who carpool to work by car, truck or van. The mean commuting time jumped by almost a minute in 2022 […]

7 days ago

Lewis Pugh, a British endurance swimmer who is swimming the entire 315-miles of the Hudson River fr...

Associated Press

Hudson River swimmer completes 315-mile trek, conquering fatigue, choppy water, rocks and pollution

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hudson River snakes through forests and rushes over boulders in the Adirondack Mountains before settling into a wide, slow flow closer to New York City. It stretches 315 miles (507 kilometers) from source to end. Lewis Pugh finished swimming all of it on Wednesday morning. The 53-year-old endurance swimmer emerged […]

8 days ago

In this image taken from a video, Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson addresses the Women...

Associated Press

Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women, Democratic leader

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic Virginia legislative candidate whose race was rattled by the revelation that she and her husband livestreamed themselves having sex moved forward with her campaign Tuesday and drew some early support in the high-stakes contest. Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner with two children, is running against a Republican businessman in […]

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Census shows 3.5 million Middle Eastern residents in US, Venezuelans fastest growing Hispanic group