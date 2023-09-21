Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster

Sep 21, 2023, 10:06 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden ordered federal agencies to continue holding Norfolk Southern accountable for its February derailment in eastern Ohio and appoint a FEMA official to oversee East Palestine’s recovery, but he still stopped short of declaring a disaster.

Biden issued the executive order Wednesday evening. Part of the order essentially directed the environmental, health and transportation officials to continue doing what they are doing to make sure Norfolk Southern fulfills its responsibilities and report on the progress. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will name a recovery coordinator to monitor the situation.

The lack of a disaster declaration has been a key concern for many residents of the area where the derailment happened near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, but officials have said this situation doesn’t easily fit the definition of a disaster because Norfolk Southern is paying to clean up the mess and help the town recover so unpaid bills aren’t piling up. The railroad has committed $803 million.

Still, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine requested a disaster declaration back in July to make sure any unmet needs would be covered if Norfolk Southern did renege in its often-stated promise to make things right in East Palestine.

East Palestine resident Jessica Conard said the order is a step in the right direction, but she is still left with more questions than answers.

“It’s a lofty title for an incremental change,” she said.

Of primary concern, she questions how the FEMA coordinator will effectively assess unmet needs of residents without chemical testing to their bodies or homes.

“I’m hopeful that we as residents can direct this narrative and that the emergency management services that are in place will support the residents through this process.”

The railroad has reimbursed residents for relocation costs since the derailment and compensated the fire department for equipment that was damaged while fighting the fire and dealing with the chemicals that were released after the derailment. Norfolk Southern has also promised to pay for upgrading East Palestine’s parks and water treatment center. And just Thursday, the Atlanta-based railroad announced plans to build a $20 million training center for first responders in East Palestine.

Norfolk Southern has also said it will establish funds to pay for lost home values, any long-term health concerns and water contamination issues that result from the derailment. The railroad announced a preliminary program to compensate homeowners earlier this week although the final details of those funds are still being negotiated with Ohio officials.

The railroad said it is committed to helping East Palestine now and in the future.

“From the beginning, Norfolk Southern has committed to making it right in East Palestine and covering all costs associated with the clean-up. In the months since, we have made significant progress, keeping our promises to safely and thoroughly clean the derailment site, support the needs of the community, and invest in its future,” Norfolk Southern said in a statement.

Jami Wallace, who helps lead the East Palestine Unity Council group that’s trying to get residents’ concerns addressed, said she thinks it would be better if the federal government would step in and compensate residents directly and then seek reimbursement from the railroad instead of forcing residents to deal with Norfolk Southern.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who cosponsored a package of railroad safety reforms after the derailment that’s still awaiting a vote in the Senate, said it’s important to make sure that Norfolk Southern delivers on all of its promises.

“This is an overdue but welcomed step to support the people of East Palestine,” said Brown. “There is still much more work to do to make this community whole and I will continue to push the administration to deliver for East Palestine and hold Norfolk Southern accountable.”

The White House said that if FEMA identifies needs that aren’t being met or if Norfolk Southern changes the aid it is offering, it will reassess the disaster declaration.

___

Associated Press reporter Patrick Orsagos contributed to this report from Columbus, Ohio.

National News

Associated Press

Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office can’t account for nearly 200 guns, city comptroller finds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office can’t account for 185 missing guns, according to a report released this week by the city controller’s office. Some of the missing guns were part of the sheriff’s office’s arsenal and others were confiscated from people subject to protection-from-abuse orders. Acting City Controller Charles Edacheril said his office […]

22 minutes ago

FILE - Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art i...

Associated Press

Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings. Fox said in an announcement on Thursday that Murdoch would become chairman emeritus of both companies. His son, Lachlan, will become News Corp. chairman and […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street’s slump after Fed says rates may stay high in ’24

World shares have declined, echoing a slump on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve said it may not cut interest rates next year by as much as it earlier thought. Benchmarks fell by 1% or more in Paris, Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong. U.S. futures slipped and oil prices also were lower. On Wednesday, the […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Taylor, the moth...

Associated Press

Mother of 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed for failing drug tests

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia could be jailed Thursday for failing drug tests while awaiting sentencing on federal weapons charges that she used marijuana while possessing a firearm. A bond revocation hearing is set in federal court in Newport News for Deja Taylor. Her […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary hear...

Associated Press

Man set to be executed for 1996 slaying of University of Oklahoma dance student

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma is set to execute an inmate Thursday morning for the 1996 slaying of a University of Oklahoma dance student, a case that went unsolved for years until DNA from the crime scene matched a man serving time for burglary. Anthony Sanchez, 44, is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection at […]

11 hours ago

A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort Lauderd...

Associated Press

First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed

MIAMI (AP) — The first big test of whether privately owned high-speed passenger train service can prosper in the United States will launch Friday when Florida’s Brightline begins running trains between Miami and Orlando, reaching speeds of 125 mph (200 kph). It’s a $5 billion bet Brightline’s owner, Fortress Investment Group, is making, believing that […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Biden says Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for Ohio derailment but won’t declare disaster