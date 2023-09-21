Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Roll up your windows’: Overturned fish truck causes stinky mess on I-5 in Marysville

Sep 21, 2023, 10:28 AM

fish truck I-5...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

All lanes of northbound I-5 through Marysville just south of SR 531 were blocked after a fish truck overturned in the roadway, leaving a stinky mess of smashed fish behind.

All lanes have since reopened.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported the incident just after 8 a.m., with traffic getting by on the shoulder. They advised that drivers “roll up your windows if you’re driving through there.”

“Seriously,” WSDOT added for emphasis.

By 8:40 a.m., a crane had gotten the fish truck upright again, while crews worked to clean up the spillage. At one point, a piece of heavy equipment was used to scoop up smashed fish that was strewn across the highway.

The freeway was then hosed off and eventually, the semi-truck was towed away.

All lanes reopened at 9:44 a.m.

 

Local News

crime youth people...

Lisa Brooks

Seattle police chief asked to suspend officer for offensive comments

After lengthy discussion, members of Seattle's Community Police Commission have asked Police Chief Adrian Diaz to suspend officer Dan Auderer, who was heard laughing and making rude comments about a woman struck and killed by a police car in January.

36 minutes ago

I-5 Lakewood crash...

Bill Kaczaraba

2 killed in accident on I-5 in Lakewood involving a van and flying tire

Two people were killed in an accident on I-5 in Lakewood involving a van and a tire on the highway this morning.

1 hour ago

tokitae killer whale...

Heather Bosch

Beloved killer whale Tokitae’s ashes to be laid to rest in Puget Sound

The Lummi Nation, which considers whales family, plans to welcome the killer whale Tokitae in a private, traditional ceremony.

4 hours ago

Construction on the Interstate 90 bridge light rail...

Kate Stone

New issue may impact opening of Sound Transit’s Eastside light rail line

Crews discovered loose and broken tiles on the South Bellevue station passenger platform, according to a spokesperson.

5 hours ago

KCRHA partnership for zero...

L.B. Gilbert and Frank Sumrall

King County homeless organization lays off one-third of its staff as pilot project expires

Known as Partnership for Zero, the goal was to get nearly everyone who was homeless in downtown Seattle off of the streets within a year.

15 hours ago

Seattle clouds weather...

Bill Kaczaraba

Count out 80-degree days in Seattle as El Niño arrives

Remember those 80-degree days of summer you loved? Well, kiss those goodbye. But more nice days are coming.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

‘Roll up your windows’: Overturned fish truck causes stinky mess on I-5 in Marysville