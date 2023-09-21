‘Roll up your windows’: Overturned fish truck causes stinky mess on I-5 in Marysville

All lanes of northbound I-5 through Marysville just south of SR 531 were blocked after a fish truck overturned in the roadway, leaving a stinky mess of smashed fish behind.

All lanes have since reopened.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported the incident just after 8 a.m., with traffic getting by on the shoulder. They advised that drivers “roll up your windows if you’re driving through there.”

“Seriously,” WSDOT added for emphasis.

By 8:40 a.m., a crane had gotten the fish truck upright again, while crews worked to clean up the spillage. At one point, a piece of heavy equipment was used to scoop up smashed fish that was strewn across the highway.

The freeway was then hosed off and eventually, the semi-truck was towed away.

All lanes reopened at 9:44 a.m.

Oh. Roll up your windows if you’re driving through there. Seriously. https://t.co/6VDukdXMMZ — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) September 21, 2023